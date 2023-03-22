MPSC Group C 2023 Mains Final Answer Key OUT, Download PDF Here

MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission on its official website. Candidates can check details here like how to view and download final answer keys.

MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2023: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the Final Answer Key of the Group C Mains Paper 1. The candidates who appeared in the MPSC Group 2 Mains Paper 1 can download MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2023 from the official website of the MPSC at- https://mpsc.gov.in/

How to Download MPSC Group C Final Answer Key 2023?

The candidates can download the Final Answer Key by following the given steps

Step 1: Go to the website of MPSC - https://mpsc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage go to Latest News Section.

Step 3: Click on the answer key links of all four sets A,B,C &D to view Final Answer Key

Step 4: Download and View MPSC Group C Final Answer Key PDF and Check answers.

Direct Link to MPSC Group C Answer Key 2023

MPSC Group C Answer Key Direct Link is also available below for the candidates.

Answer Key Set Download Link MPSC Group C Final Answer Key Direct Link

MPSC Group C Result 2023

The MPSC Group C Main exam 2022 paper 1 was conducted on 4 February 2023 and the model answer keys were released on 14 February 2023. More than 10000 candidates had qualified to appear for the Main exam. The MPSC Group C Recruitment 2023 aims to fill vacancies of Group C for the posts like Tax Assistant, Clerk, etc to be filled in various government departments like Home Department, General Administration Department etc in the Maharashtra Government. The result of the MPSC Group C will be declared in upcoming days, once the exam process is over. Earlier the MPSC had released the Preliminary Answer Key of MPSC Group C Mains Paper 2 of Industry Inspector and had invited objections from the candidates on the same.