MPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 (Released) for Group C Services at mpsc.gov.in, Check Download Link

Maharashtra PSC has released the admit card of Maharashtra Group C Services Mains Examination 2021 on its official website-mpsconline.gov.in. Check download link here.

MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card of Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Tax Assistant on its official website. Candidates can download MPSC Group C Admit Card by visiting the MPSC Online Website i.e. mpsconline.gov.in.

Although you can download the MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021





Direct Link to Download: MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021 Notice





Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination will be held on 27 August 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Tax Assistant against Advt No 060/2022 can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the link given below.

How To Download: MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021