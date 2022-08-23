MPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 (Released) for Group C Services at mpsc.gov.in, Check Download Link

Maharashtra PSC has released the admit card of Maharashtra Group C Services Mains Examination 2021 on its official website-mpsconline.gov.in. Check download link here.

MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021
MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card of Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Tax Assistant  on its official website. Candidates can download MPSC Group C Admit Card by visiting the MPSC Online Website i.e. mpsconline.gov.in.

Although you can download the MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021 directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021

Direct Link to Download: MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021 Notice

Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination will be held on 27 August 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Tax Assistant against Advt No 060/2022 can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the link given below. 

How To Download: MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021

  1. Go to the official website of MPSC i.e. mpsconline.gov.in
  2. Click on the link-Advt No 060/2022 Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Tax Assistant - regarding Admission Certificate on the home page.
  3. Click on the ‘Login’ Button and enter your ‘Registered Email Id or Mobile Number’
  4. Download MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021 in a new window.
  5. Take a print out of the MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021 and keep it for future reference. 

