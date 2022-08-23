MPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 (Released) for Group C Services at mpsc.gov.in, Check Download Link

MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card of Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Tax Assistant on its official website. Candidates can download MPSC Group C Admit Card by visiting the MPSC Online Website i.e. mpsconline.gov.in.
Although you can download the MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021 directly through the link given below.
Direct Link to Download: MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021
Direct Link to Download: MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021 Notice
Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination will be held on 27 August 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Tax Assistant against Advt No 060/2022 can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the link given below.
How To Download: MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021
- Go to the official website of MPSC i.e. mpsconline.gov.in
- Click on the link-Advt No 060/2022 Maharashtra Group C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2 Tax Assistant - regarding Admission Certificate on the home page.
- Click on the ‘Login’ Button and enter your ‘Registered Email Id or Mobile Number’
- Download MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021 in a new window.
- Take a print out of the MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2021 and keep it for future reference.