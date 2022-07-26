MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: How to Apply for 427 Medical Officer Posts at mpsc.gov.in

MPSC has invited online application for the 427 Medical Officer Posts on its official website. Check MPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released notification for the total 427 Medical Officer Posts under Government Medical Colleges and affiliated hospitals. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 on or before 17 August 2022 on its official website-mpsc.gov.in.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including M.B.B.S. Degree from a Statutory University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Important Dates MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 17 August 2022

Vacancy Details MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022:

Medical Officer-427

Eligibility Criteria MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

1.Possess the M.B.B.S. Degree of a Statutory University or any other qualification recognized under the National medical Commission Act, 2019 (30 of 2019); AND

2. Have registered their names as per provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Council Act, 1965 or whose names have been registered in the register maintained under the said Act.

MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: You can apply for these posts after following the steps given below.