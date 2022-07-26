MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: How to Apply for 427 Medical Officer Posts at mpsc.gov.in

MPSC has invited online application for the 427 Medical Officer Posts on its official website. Check MPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released notification for the total 427 Medical Officer Posts under Government Medical Colleges and affiliated hospitals. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 on or before 17 August 2022 on its official website-mpsc.gov.in.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including M.B.B.S. Degree from a Statutory University with  additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. 

Important Dates MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 17 August 2022

Vacancy Details MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022:
Medical Officer-427

Eligibility Criteria MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022:
Educational Qualification:
1.Possess the M.B.B.S. Degree of a Statutory University or any other qualification recognized under the National medical Commission Act, 2019 (30 of 2019); AND
2. Have registered their names as per provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Council Act, 1965 or whose names have been registered in the register maintained under the said Act.

MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: PDF

How to Apply MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: You can apply for these posts after following the steps given below. 

  1. Go to the official website at mpsconline.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘User Registration’ option on the home page of official website.
  3. Now you will have to create your profile and log in
  4. Now, select the concerned post
  5. Then fill out the application form, upload your documents, and pay the fee
  6. Now submit the form and make a copy of it for future use.

FAQ

What are the numbers of Vacancy in MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022?

There are total 427 posts are available for the Medical Officer Posts under Government Medical Colleges and affiliated hospitals.

What are the Important Dates for MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022?

17 August 2022 is the last date for submission of online application.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022?

Applying candidates should have M.B.B.S. Degree from a Statutory University.

What are the Jobs in MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022?

Maharashtra PSC has invited application for the 427 Medical Officer Posts under Government Medical Colleges and affiliated hospitals.
