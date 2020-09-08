MPSC New Exam Calendar 2020 Out @mpsc.gov.in: Check MPSC State Service Prelims Exam Date, MPSC Subordinate Service Prelims Exam Date & Other

MPSC New Exam Calendar 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the revised MPSC Exam Calendar of various competitive examinations on its official website mpsc.gov.in. MPSC New Time Table consists of exam dates for Maharashtra State Services Exam 2020, Maharashtra Subordinate Services Exam 2020 and Maharashtra Engineering Services 2020. As per the MPSC Calendar, MPSC State Services Prelims Exam will now be held on 11 October 2020 in place of 20 September and MPSC Subordinate Service Prelims Exam will be conducted on 22 November 2020. However, there is no change in the MPSC Engineering Service Prelims Exam Date 2020

The exam dates has been changed in view of persisting situation of COVID - 19 or coronavirus in the state. The candidates who have applied for MPSC State Service Recruitment 2020, MPSC Subordinate Service Recruitment 2020 and MPSC Engineering Service Recruitment 2020 can appear for the exam on scheduled dates.

Let's have a look at the MPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2020:

MPSC Exam Name MPSC Notification Date MPSC Prelims Exam Old Date MPSC Prelims Exam New Date MPSC State Civil Services Examination 2020 December 2019 20 September 2020 11 October 2020 (Sunday) Maharashtra Subordinate Services Group B Combined Exam 2020 February 2020 11 October 2020 22 November 2020 (Sunday) Maharashtra Engineering Services Examination Combined Exam 2020 March 2020 01 November 2020 01 November 2020 (Sunday)

How to download MPSC Calendar 2020 PDF from the official website of MPSC ?

Go to official website of MPSC i.e - www.mpsc.gov.in Visit the ‘Latest Updates Section’ available on the home page. Click on the link “07/09/20Revised Dates of Examinations - Date 07/09/2020” MPSC Calendar PDF of the Revised Dates of Competitive Examination 2020 will appear on your screen. Take a print out of the short notification and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should note that these are tentative dates of the exam. The exam dates are subject to change due to COVID - 19. The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for MPSC Exam Latest Updates.

Download MPSC New Calendar Download