MPSC Sub-Ordinate Services Final Answer Key 2022 (Out) at mpsc.gov.in: Download PDF

MPSC Sub-Ordinate Services Prelims Final Answer Key 2022 : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the Sub-Ordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combine Preliminary Examination 2022 on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the Sub-Ordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combine Preliminary Examination can download the Final Answer Key from the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in.
Alternatively, MPSC Sub-Ordinate Services Prelims Final Answer Key 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-
Link To Download: MPSC Sub-Ordinate Services Prelims Final Answer Key 2022
It is noted that Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has conducted the Maharashtra Sub-Ordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combine Preliminary Examination 2022 on 08 October 2022. Now Commission has uploaded the PDF of the final answer key for the Maharashtra Sub-Ordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combine Preliminary Examination 2022 on its official website.
Candidates appeared in the Maharashtra Sub-Ordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combine Preliminary Examination 2022 against Advt No 053/2022 can download the final answer key and match the same with their answers.
You can download the MPSC Sub-Ordinate Services Prelims Final Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.
Steps To Download: MPSC Sub-Ordinate Services Prelims Final Answer Key 2022
- Visit the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) - mpsc.gov.in
- Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page.
- Click on the link ‘Advt No 053/2022 - Maharashtra Sub-Ordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combine Preliminary Examination 2022 - Final Answer Key’ available on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the MPSC Sub-Ordinate Services Prelims Final Answer Key 2022 in a new window.
- Download and save the MPSC Sub-Ordinate Services Prelims Final Answer Key 2022 for future reference.