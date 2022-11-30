MPSC Sub-Ordinate Services Final Answer Key 2022 (Out) at mpsc.gov.in: Download PDF

Maharashtra PSC has released the Final Answer Key for the Sub-Ordinate Services Preliminary Exam on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MPSC Sub-Ordinate Services Prelims Final Answer Key 2022 : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the Sub-Ordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combine Preliminary Examination 2022 on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the Sub-Ordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combine Preliminary Examination can download the Final Answer Key from the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in.

Alternatively, MPSC Sub-Ordinate Services Prelims Final Answer Key 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

Link To Download: MPSC Sub-Ordinate Services Prelims Final Answer Key 2022





It is noted that Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has conducted the Maharashtra Sub-Ordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combine Preliminary Examination 2022 on 08 October 2022. Now Commission has uploaded the PDF of the final answer key for the Maharashtra Sub-Ordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combine Preliminary Examination 2022 on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the Maharashtra Sub-Ordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combine Preliminary Examination 2022 against Advt No 053/2022 can download the final answer key and match the same with their answers.

You can download the MPSC Sub-Ordinate Services Prelims Final Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps To Download: MPSC Sub-Ordinate Services Prelims Final Answer Key 2022