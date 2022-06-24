MPSC Subordinate Service Recruitment 2022: Registration for 800 Vacancies to Start Tomorrow @mpsc.gov.in

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is hiring 800 Sub Register, State Tax Inspector, Police Sub Inspector and Assistant Section Officer @mpsc.gov.in. Check Details Here.

MPSC Subordinate Services Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is conducting Maharashtra Subordinate Service Prelims Exam for the year 2022 for which the registration shall be starting tomorrow. Candidates can submit their MPSC Subordinate Service Application on or before 15 July 2022.

A total of 800 vacancies are notified of which 603 are for the post of Sub Register, 77 for State Tax Inspector, 78 for Police Sub Inspector and 42 for Assistant Section Officer.

The candidates can check important dates, educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

MPSC Subordinate Services Recruitment 2022 Notification Download

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 25 June 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 15 July 2022

MPSC Prelims Exam: to be released

MPSC Subordinate Services Exam Vacancy Details

Assistant Section Officer - 42

State Tax Inspector - 77

Sub Register - 603

Police Sub Inspector - 78

MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates Should possess Graduation (Relevant Disciplines) from a recognized University.

MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims Exam Age Limit 2022

18 to 38 Years

(There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

How to apply for MPSC Subordinate Service Exam 2022 ?

Go to the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in. Click on ‘Online Facilities’ available on the homepage. Click on the ''Online Application System Option." Enter your credentials and click on submit button. Submit application fee. Take a printout of the application form. Download MPSC Prelims Exam 2021 Notification PDF Here

MPSC Subordinate Services Exam Application Fee 2022

For Open Category: Rs.394/-

For Reserved Category & Orphans: Rs.294/-

Pay exam fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Pay Offline through E-Challan

FAQ

