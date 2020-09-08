MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 Prelims Revised Date Announced @mpsc.gov.in, Check Schedule Here

MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 Prelims: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the revised schedule of MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 Prelims on its website. All willing candidates will be soon able to download MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 Prelims Admit Card from the official website.

According to the notice released on MPSC, MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 Prelims will be conducted on 22 November 2020 and the admit cards for the same to be uploaded on the official website prior 15 days before the commencement of the exam. All candidates are advised to stay tuned with the official website of MPSC for latest updates.

Earlier, MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 Prelims Exam was scheduled to be held on 11 October 2020 which now has been postponed due to COVID-19. This is the fourth time that the Maharashtra Public Service Commission has postponed MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 Prelims due to COVID-19.

Initially, MPSC Subordinate Prelims Exam 2020 was supposed to be held on 03 May 2020 which had postponed to 10 May 2020. Because of emerging cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Maharashtra, the commission had then decided to conduct the MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 Prelims Exam on 11 October 2020 which is now again postponed.

A total of 806 vacancies will be filled up through MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 Exam out of which 650 are for Police Sub Inspector, 67 for Assistant Section Officer and 89 for State Tax Inspector. The online applications for MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 Exam invited in February 2020. The last date for submitting the online application was 19 March 2020.

Check MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims 2020 Exam

Other than this, Maharashtra Public Service Commission has also announced the MPSC State Service Exam Date and MPSC Engineering Service Exam 2020 Date. MPSC State Service Prelims Exam was scheduled to be held on 20 September 2020 will now hold on 11 October 2020 and MPSC Engineering Service Prelims Exam will be held on 01 November 2020. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.