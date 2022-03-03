MPSC Subordinate Services Answer Key 2022 Out @mpsc.gov.in, Raise Objections Till March 09

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Answer Key for Subordinate Services Prelims Exam on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Check process to raise objection.

MPSC Subordinate Services Answer Key 2022 : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the First Answer Key for Subordinate Services Prelims Exam on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the Subordinate Services Prelims Exam can download Answer Key from the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-gazetted Group B Preliminary Examination can download Answer Key from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download MPSC Subordinate Services Answer Key 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page. Click on the link ‘Adv.No.249/2021 Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-gazetted Group B Preliminary Examination 2021-First Answer Key’ available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the MPSC Subordinate Services Answer Key 2022. Download and save the same for future reference.



Commission has released the PDF of the First Answer Key for the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-gazetted Group B Preliminary Examination 2021 on its official website.

All such candidates who have appeared in the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-gazetted Group B Preliminary Examination 2021 against Adv.No.249/2021 should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding the First Answer Key for the above exam.

Candidates can raise their objections in online mode only with the link given on the home page on or before 09 March 2022.

You can download MPSC Subordinate Services Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below.