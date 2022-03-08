JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

MPSC Subordinate Services Mains Result 2022 (Released) @mpsc.gov.in, Check Maharashtra SI Merit List Here

MPSC Subordinate Services Result 2022 has been declared by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Check Maharashtra SI Merit List Here.

Created On: Mar 8, 2022 15:17 IST
MPSC Subordinate Services 2022 Result
MPSC Subordinate Services 2022 Result

MPSC Subordinate Services 2022 Mains Result: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the mains result for recruitment to the post of  Sub Inspector through Subordinate Services Exam 2019. All those who appeared in the MPSC Subordinate Service Mains 2022 Exam can download the select list of the candidates from the official website of MPSC.i.e. mpsc.gov.in. 

MPSC Subordinate Services 2022 Mains Exam was held on 4 September 2021 at various centres to fulfil 806 vacancies of Police Sub Inspector, State Tax Inspector, Assistant Section Officer. Candidates can download MPSC Subordinate Services 2022 Mains Result followed by the easy steps given below. 

How to Download MPSC Subordinate Services 2022 Mains Result?

  1. Visit the official website of MPSC.i.e. mpsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link that reads 'Advt.No.08/2019-Police Sub Inspector-General Merit List' flashing on the homepage. 
  3. A PDF will be opened. 
  4. Download MPSC Subordinate Services 2022 Mains Result and save it for future reference. 

Download MPSC Subordinate Services 2022 Mains Result

This drive is being done to recruit 806 vacancies for Police Sub Inspector, State Tax Inspector, Assistant Section Officer.  All those who have been selected in the mains exam are eligible to appear for Interviews. The schedule of interviews will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. Candidates can directly download MPSC Police Sub Inspector Merit List by clicking on the official website.

Take Free Online Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.