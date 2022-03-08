MPSC Subordinate Services Mains Result 2022 (Released) @mpsc.gov.in, Check Maharashtra SI Merit List Here

MPSC Subordinate Services 2022 Mains Result: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the mains result for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector through Subordinate Services Exam 2019. All those who appeared in the MPSC Subordinate Service Mains 2022 Exam can download the select list of the candidates from the official website of MPSC.i.e. mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC Subordinate Services 2022 Mains Exam was held on 4 September 2021 at various centres to fulfil 806 vacancies of Police Sub Inspector, State Tax Inspector, Assistant Section Officer. Candidates can download MPSC Subordinate Services 2022 Mains Result followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download MPSC Subordinate Services 2022 Mains Result?

Visit the official website of MPSC.i.e. mpsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads 'Advt.No.08/2019-Police Sub Inspector-General Merit List' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download MPSC Subordinate Services 2022 Mains Result and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit 806 vacancies for Police Sub Inspector, State Tax Inspector, Assistant Section Officer. All those who have been selected in the mains exam are eligible to appear for Interviews. The schedule of interviews will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. Candidates can directly download MPSC Police Sub Inspector Merit List by clicking on the official website.