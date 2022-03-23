JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

MPSC Revised Merit List 2022 (Out) for Subordinate Services State Tax Inspector Posts @mpsc.gov.in, Check List Here

Maharashtra PSC has released the revised merit list for  Subordinate Services Group-B on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

Created On: Mar 23, 2022 09:29 IST
MPSC Subordinate Services Revised Merit List 2022
MPSC Subordinate Services Revised Merit List 2022

MPSC Subordinate Services Revised Merit List 2022 : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the revised merit list for  Subordinate Services, Non-Gazetted, Group-B on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the various round of the selection process for the Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Exam can download Revised Merit List from the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in. 

You can download the MPSC Subordinate Services Revised Merit List 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download MPSC Subordinate Services Revised Merit List 2022 Check Steps 

  1. Visit the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on the link ‘Advt. No. 09-2019 - Maharashtra Subordinate Services, Non-Gazetted, Group-B Main Examination - 2019 - State Tax Inspector - Revised Merit List’ available on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the MPSC Subordinate Services Revised Merit List 2022.
  5. Download and save the MPSC Subordinate Services Revised Merit List 2022 for future reference. 


Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Maharashtra Subordinate Services, Non-Gazetted, Group-B against Advt. No. 09-2019 for State Tax Inspector post can check the revised final result/merit list available on the official website. 

Commission has also uploaded the PDF of the revised category wise details of No. Posts advertised and candidates eligible for recommendation as per their original category. 

You can download the MPSC Subordinate Services Revised Merit List 2022 directly from the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download:MPSC Subordinate Services Revised Merit List 2022

