MPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Technical Services Post: Check Download Link

Maharashtra PSC has released the admit card for the Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Examination on its official website-www.mpsconline.gov.in. Check download link.

MPSC Technical Services Prelims Admit Card 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2022 on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2022 on 17 December 2022. All those candidates who have to appear in the Technical Services Combined Preliminary Examination can download their Admit Card from the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)-www.mpsconline.gov.in.

Alternatively, MPSC Technical Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

Link To Download: MPSC Technical Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 Directly





As per the short notice released, MPSC will be conducting the Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2022 against Advt No 087/2022 on 17 December 2022. Commission has uploaded the link to download the Admit Card for the above exam on its official website.

In a bid to download the MPSC Technical Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the official website.

You can download the MPSC Technical Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 after following the steps given below.



How to Download MPSC Technical Services Prelims Admit Card 2022