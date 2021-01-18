MRPL Admit Card 2021 for Trainee, Junior Officer & Security Inspector Out @mrpl.co.in, Exam on 21 Feb for 29995 Shortlisted Candidates

MRPL Admit Card 2021: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), has released the admit card of written test for the post of Security Inspector, Junior Chemist Trainee, Technical Assistant Trainee (Chemical), Trainee Assistant (Finance) and Junior Officer under Non-Management Cadre. Candidates who are shortlisted to appear for the exam can download MRPL Non Management Admit Card from the official website -mrpl.co.in.

MRPL Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download MRPL Technical Assistant Trainee Admit Card and Other through the link below:

MRPL Admit Card Download Link

A total of 29995 candidates are shortlisted to appear in the exam. The candidates can check the name and registration number of all shortlisted candidates through the PDF link given below:

MRPL Shortlisted Candidates List

MRPL Exam for the aforesaid posts is scheduled to be held on 21 February 2021 (Sunday)

How to Download MRPL Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of MRPL -mrpl.co.in. Click on ‘Career’section given under ‘Menu’ Bard at the right corner of the page Now, click on the link - ‘ Advt.No. 78/2019: List of candidates short-listed for Written Test scheduled on 21st February 2021’ A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Download Admit Card’ It will redirect to a new page, select your post and enter your registration number & date of birth Click in ‘Submit’ Button Download MRPL Admit Card 2020

MRPL Exam Pattern:

The exam will have120 Multiple Choice Questions of 120 marks, consisting of two sections as follow:

General Awareness of 40 marks (consisting of 40 objective questions)

Discipline/Subject of 80 marks (consisting of 80 objective questions)

All questions carry 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking. The duration of the exam is 2hours

The Question Papers for Written Test will be Bilingual i.e. in English & Hindi.

The candidate has to choose his/her language for written test while applying.

MRPL had invited applications for filling up 233 vacancies for Security Inspector, Junior Officer, Junior Chemist Trainee, Technical Assistant Trainee (Chemical), Technical Assistant Trainee (Mechanical), Technical Assistant Trainee (Electrical), Technical Assistant Trainee (Instrumentation), Draftsman Trainee, Trainee Assistant (Finance), Trainee Assistant (Materials), Trainee Assistant (Hindi) and Trainee Assistant