MSC WB Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2020 out, Download AE/Sub Assistant Engineer Advt No. 08 of 2020 @mscwb.org

MSC WB Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2020: Municipal Service Commission, West Bengal (MSCWB) has released MSC WB Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2020 against the Advt No. 08 of 2020. All such candidates applied for the aforesaid exam can download their admit card through the official website.i.e.mscwb.org.

MSCWB Assistant Engineer 2020 Written Test is scheduled to be held on 29 November 2020. Candidates can directly download MSC WB Assistant Engineer call letter by clicking on the provided link given below.

How and Where to Download MSC WB Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.mscwb.org. Click on Admit Card. Click on Assistant Engineer (Electrical) under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Advt No. 08 of 2020), Sub-Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) under KMC (Advt No. 08 of 2019). The login page will be opened. Select a Post and Enter Application No / Registration No for Downloading Admit Card. Download MSC WB Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2020and save it for future reference.

Download MSC WB Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2020

Download MSC WB Sub Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2020

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 79 Sub Assistant Engineer & Assistant Engineer under Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The notification for the same was released on 25 February 2020. The application ended on 9 April 2020. Candidates can download MSC WB Assistant Engineer/Sub Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.

