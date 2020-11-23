NTPC Recruitment 2020 for 70 Diploma Engineer Posts, Apply Online @ntpccareers.net

NTPC Recruitment 2020: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Diploma Engineer for Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Chatti Bariatu Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Keredari Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Dulanga Coal Mining Project (Odisha) and Talaipalli Coal Mining Project (Chhattisgarh) under Coal Mining Region of NTPC Limited.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply NTPC Diploma Engineer Recruitment 2020 on official website ntpccareers.net from from 23 November 2020 to 12 December 2020.

Important Date

Starting Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 23 November 2020

Last Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 12 December 2020

NTPC Vacancy Details

Diploma Engineer - 70 Posts

Mining - 40

Mechanical - 12

Electrical - 10

Mine Survey - 08

NTPC Diploma Engineer Salary:

Selected candidates will undergo training for a period of 2 years at various NTPC Coal Mining sites and will be paid a consolidated stipend of Rs. 24,000/- per month. On successful completion of training, these candidates will be absorbed in the basic pay of Rs. 24,000/- in W7 Grade. The final place of posting in Coal Mining Projects will be allocated after successful completion of the training.

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Diploma Engineer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Mining - Full time regular Diploma in Mining/ Mining & Mine Surveying Engineering with minimum 70% marks.

Electrical - Full time regular Diploma in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 70% marks.

Mechanical - Full time regular Diploma in Mechanical/ Production Engineering with minimum 70% marks.

Mine Survey - Full time regular Diploma in Mine Survey/ Diploma in Mining Engineering/Diploma in Mining & Mine Surveying with minimum 70% marks.

Selection Process for Diploma Engineer Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of 2 stages of Online Test (Computer Based Test).

First stage online test - In first stage, Online Aptitude Test (120 multiple choice questions) covering General English, Quantitative aptitude & Reasoning will be conducted. The duration of the test will be 2 hours. Each question carries 1 mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for wrong answer. There is qualifying marks (40% marks in case of General/EWS category and 30% in case of SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates). The candidates will be shortlisted @ 1:10 for 2nd stage Online Test (Technical). There will be no weightage to online aptitude test in final selection.

Second stage Online Test: In 2nd stage, Online Technical Test (120 multiple choice questions) in respective discipline will be conducted. The duration of the test will be 2 hours. Each question carries 1 mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for wrong answer. There is qualifying marks (40% marks in case of General category and 30% in case of SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates). Offer of appointment may be issued based on merit. No skill test will be conducted.

How to Apply for NTPC Diploma Engineer Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online on www.ntpccareer.net from 23 November to 12 December 2020.

NTPC Fee: