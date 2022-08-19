MSME Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Young Professional and Others at dcmsme.gov.in, Check Details

Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) has invited online application for the 56 Scientist posts on its official website. Check MSME recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MSME Recruitment 2022 Notification: Office of the Development Commissioner (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises of Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises has released job notification in the Employment News (13-19 August) 2022 for various posts including Young Professional, Sr. Consultant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 August 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including BE/ B-Tech/ME/M-Tech/ MBA(Finance) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details for MSME Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Important Dates for MSME Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:

Vacancy Details for MSME Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Young Professional-02

Consultant Grade 1-02

Consultant Grade 2-01

Sr. Consultant-02

Eligibility Criteria for MSME Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Young Professional-Master Degree in relevant subject or BE/B.Tech. in CS or IT or MCA from leading academic Institutions with minimum I year work experience in relevant field.

Consultant Grade 1-BE/ B-Tech/ME/M-Tech/ MBA(Finance)/MA(Economics)/ LLBILLM with OS-05 years of working experience of related field

Consultant Grade 2-LLB from a recognized Institute/ University with at least 8 years of work experience in relevant field.

Sr. Consultant-Post Graduate in any field with at least 15 years of work experience in Govt. offices not below the rank of Under Secretary with at least 6 years of experience in Cadre

MSME Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for MSME Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 August 2022. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.