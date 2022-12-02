NABARD Grade A Mains Result 2022 Declared at nabard.org: Check Selection List Here

NABARD Grade A Mains Result 2022: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development uploaded the selection list of candidates for NABARD Grade A Mains Exam at nabard.org. Candidates can download PDF List Here.

NABARD Grade A Mains Result 2022: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), on 02 December 2022, declared the result of the mains exam held for the post of Grade A (Assistant Manager) for Rajbhasha and RDBS. NABARD conducted the mains exam on 29 October 2022. Those who appeared in this exam can download NABARD Grade A Mains Selection List. Those who found their roll number in the list will be called to appear in the next stage of recruitment.

NABARD Grade A Mains Result Link is also available below. The candidates can directly click on the list in order to download the result.

NABARD Grade A Mains RDBS Result Download Link

NABARD Grade A Mains Rajbhasha Result Download Link

What is after NABARD Grade A Mains Result 2022 ?

All shortlisted candidates will now appear for the interview round. It is to be noted that, the details regarding the interview round such as time, venue and date of the interview shall be announced in due course. The interview will be of 50 marks.

How to Download NABARD Grade A Mains Result 2022 ?

Visit the website of the NABARD i.e. nabard.org Now, visit the ‘Career’ Section Click on the result link available on the page ‘Rajbhasha Display List’ and ‘RDBS Display List’ given under ‘Candidates Selected In Mains Examination Grade A 2022’ Download NABARD Grade A Mains Result PDF Check the details of shortlisred candidates Take the print out of the result for future reference

The rewcrutiment is being done for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) /Rajbhasha Service in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Around 170 vacancies shall be filled through