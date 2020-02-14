NABARD Grade A Officer Admit Card 2020 out, Download NABARD Grade A RDBS Prelims Call Letter @nabard.org

NABARD Grade A Officer Admit Card 2020: National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released NABARD Grade A Officer Admit Card 2020 on its website. Candidates applied for NABARD Grade A Prelims 2020 for Assistant Officer Post can download their admit cards from the official website of NABARD.i.e. nabard.org.

The download link for NABARD Grade A Officer Admit Card 2020 will remain active from 14 February 2020 to 25 February 2020. Candidates can download the same through the official website by following the instructions given below.

First, the candidate is required to visit the official website of NABARD.i.e.nabard.org.

Click on NABARD Grade A Officer Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/DOB, Captcha code and click on the submit button.

NABARD Grade A Officer Admit Card 2020 will be displayed.

Candidates can download NABARD Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

NABARD Grade A Officer Admit Card 2020

NABARD Grade A Officer Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 14 February 2020 at the various exam centre for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Grade A (RDBS)/(Rajbhasha Service)/(Legal Service). The NABARD admit cards have been uploaded on the official website. If any discrepancies face by the candidate, they may contact to the concerned authority.

Candidates are advised to download NABARD Grade A Officer Admit Card 2020 on their own. The organization will not provide any hard copy to the candidate. Candidates can directly download NABARD Admit Card by clicking on the provided link.

