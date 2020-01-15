NABARD Recruitment 2020: 150 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Manager (RDBS/ Rajbhasha/ Legal) Posts in Grade ‘A’

NABARD Recruitment 2020: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager (RDBS/ Rajbhasha/ Legal) Posts in Grade ‘A’. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before on or before 3 February 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020: 15 January 2020

Last date for submission of online application for NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020: 3 February 2020

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

AM (RDBS)

General – 69 Posts

General Agriculture – 4 Posts

Agriculture Engineering – 3 Posts

Food/Dairy Processing – 3 Posts

Land Development –Soil Science – 3 Posts

Agriculture Marketing/Agri-Business Management – 2 Posts

Geo Informatics – 2 Posts

Agriculture Economics/Economics – 5 Posts

Information Technology – 12 Posts

Chartered Accountant – 8 Posts

Company Secretary – 3 Posts

Finance – 16 Posts

Human Resource Management – 3 Posts

Statistics – 2 Posts

AM (Rajbhasha) – 8 Posts

AM (Legal) – 3 Posts

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

General, General Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Food/Diary Processing, Land Development –Soil Science, Agriculture Marketing/Agri-Business Management, Agricultural Economics/Economics, CA, Company Secretary, Statistics– Candidate should have a bachelors degree in the relevant subject.

Geo Informatics – BE/B.Tech/BSC degree in Geoinformatics with 50% marks from a recognized University.

Finance - BBA (Finance/Banking)/BMS (Finance/Banking).

Human Resource Management: BBA (Human Resource Management)/BBM (Human Resource Management)/BMS ((Human Resource Management) or P.G. Diploma in Management in HRM/HR / Full-time MBA degree in HRM/ HR from recognised University.

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 21 to 30 years (Candidates belonging to the reserved category will get the age relaxation as per government norms)

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary, mains and interview.

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Online Application Link





Official Website





How to apply for NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 3 February 2020.

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 Application Fee