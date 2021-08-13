Nainital Bank Admit Card 2021 for MT and Clerk Out @nainitalbank.co.in, Download Link Here

Nainital Bank Admit Card 2021 for the post of Clerk and Management Trainee has been released on nainitalbank.co.in. Details Here

Nainital Bank Admit Card 2021 Download: Nainital Bank has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Clerk and Management Trainee. Candidates who have applied for Nainital Bank Recruitment 2021 can download Nainital Bank Clerk Admit Card and Nainital Bank MT Admit Card from the official website - nainitalbank.co.in.

The candidates can check Nainital Bank Admit card Link in this article and download it from here. The link is available is available from 13 to 21 August 2021.

Nainital Bank Admit Card 2021

Nainital Bank Exam is scheduled to be held on 21 August 2021. Candidates can practice for the test through the mock test given below:



Nainital Bank Mock Test Link

The admit card should be bring with original and a photocopy of the valid photo identity (bearing exactly the same name as it appears on the Call Letter) such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving Licence/ Voter’s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof issued by a Gazzetted Officer on official letterhead along with Photograph / Photo identity proof issued by a People’s Representative on official letterhead along with Photograph/ valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognized College/ University/ Aadhar/E- Aadhar Card with a photograph/ Employee ID/ Bar Council Identity Card with photograph should be submitted to the invigilator for verification. The candidate’s identity will be verified with respect to his/her details on the call letter, in the Attendance List and requisite documents submitted. If identity of the candidate is in doubt the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the Examination

Nainital Bank Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning 40 40 35 Minutes English Language 40 40 35 Minutes General Awareness (with

special reference to Banking) 40 40 20 Minutes Computer Knowledge 40 40 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 35 Minutes Total 200 200 2 hours and 25 minutes

There will be negative marking 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

How to Download Nainital Bank Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - nainitalbank.co.in

Click on ‘Click Here For More’ given under ‘Recruitment’ Section

It will redirect you to a new page, click ‘ Click here to download Admit Card’ under ‘Downloading of Admit Card of Management Trainees and Recruitment of Clerks in the Bank: new’

A new page will open, enter your ‘Registration No’ and ‘Password / DOB(DD-MM-YYYY)’

Download Nainital Bank Call Letter

A total of 150 vacancies will be filled through this recrutiment. Out of total, 75 vacancies are for Clerk and 75 are for Management Trainee.