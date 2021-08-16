Nainital Bank Clerk MT Admit Card 2021 Released @nainitalbank.co.in, Download Here

Nainital Bank Clerk MT Admit Card 2021: Nainital Bank has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts of Clerk and Management Trainee. The candidates who enrolled and applied for Management Trainee MT and Clerk (150 Post) Recruitment 2021 can now download their admit cards through the official website of Nainital Bank.i.e.nainitalbank.co.in.

The facility of downloading Nainital Bank Clerk MT Admit Card 2021 is available till 21 August 2021. The candidates can download Nainital Bank Clerk MT Admit Card 2021 by using their Registration Number/ Roll Number and Password/ Date of Birth. Candidate needs to affix a recent recognizable photograph on the call letter preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the examination centre with Call Letter and Photo Identity Proof.

Candidates are advised to reach prior 1 hour of the commencement of the exam. Candidates reaching after the reporting time specified on the call letter for Examination will not be permitted to take the examination. The reporting time mentioned on the call letter is prior to the Start time of the test. Though the duration of the examination is 02 hours 25 minutes (145 minutes) for both Management Trainees and Clerks, candidates may be required to be at the venue for about 04 hours including the time required for completion of various formalities such as verification and collection of various requisite documents, logging in, giving of instructions, etc.

How and where to Download Nainital Bank Clerk MT Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of Nainital Bank.i.e.nainitalbank.co.in. Click on ‘Results/Recruitment’. Click on the link that reads ‘Downloading of Admit Card of Management Trainees and Recruitment of Clerks in the Bank’ It will redirect you to a new window. Then, Enter your roll number, registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the login button. The Nainital Bank Clerk MT Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Download Nainital Bank Clerk MT Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download Nainital Bank Clerk MT Admit Card 2021