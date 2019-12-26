National Housing Bank (NHB) Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for 12 Dy. Manager, Manager, AGM & DGM Posts @nhb.org.in, Download PDF Here

NHB Recruitment 2020 Notification: The National Housing Bank will publish recruitment notification No. NHB/HR & Admin. / Recruitment/2019/06 for the 12 vacancies of Dy. Manager, Manager, Assistant General Manage and Deputy General Manager vacancies on 28 December 2019 at its official website, nhb.org.in.

As per the NHB Manager Recruitment 2020 Notification advertisement released on 25 December, the Bank will start the online application process from 28 December 2019 at its official portal. The application will be accepted online till 17 January 2020.

Before proceeding to apply for NHB Manager Recruitment 2020 for 12 vacancies, candidates must go through the detailed advertisement ensuring their eligibility and remitting fees / intimation charges, NHB suggests through the advertisement.

Notification details

Advertisement No. NHB/HR & Admin. / Recruitment/2019/06; Dated: 25 December 2019

Important Dates for NHB Recruitment 2020

Date of Release of Advertisement: 25 December 2019

Start Date of Submission of Online Application: 28 December 2019

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 17 January 2020

Last Date of Depositing of Online Application Fee: 17 January 2020

Vacancy Details of NHB Recruitment 2020

Name of the Post: Number of Posts

Total Vacancies: 12 posts

Deputy General Manager (Chief Risk Officer) – 01 Post

Assistant General Manager (Economy and Strategy) – 01 Post

Assistant General Manager (MIS) – 01 Post

Manager (Credit Audit) – 02 Posts

Deputy Manager – 07 Posts

Eligibility Conditions, Selection Procedure and Application Fee for NHB Recruitment 2020

For Educational Qualification, Experience, Age Limits and other terms and conditions related details candidates are advised to visit the official website of NHB and download the official notification pdf. However, candidates can download the NHB recruitment advertisement from the link given below.

Advertisement PDF Download for NHB Recruitment 2020 for Managerial Posts

How to Apply for NHB Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official application form (https://nhb.org.in) of the organization. The last date for online application is 17 January 2020.

Online Application for NHB Recruitment 2020

