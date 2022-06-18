Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: 338 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts under Naval Dockyard

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy, Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, on 18 June 2022, has announced the 338 vacancies for recruitment for the post of Apprentice in the employment newspaper. Online applications will be invited from the 3rd day from the date of notification in the employment newspaper till 21 days on dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in.

ITI qualified/ fresher (Rigger) Male and Female candidates are eligible for the post of Electrician, Electroplater, Marine Engine Fitter, Foundry Man, Pattern Maker, Mechanic Diesel, Instrument Mechanic, Machinist, Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance, Painter (Gen), Sheet Metal worker, Pipe Fitter, Mechanic Ref & AC, Tailor (General), Welder (Gas and Electric), Electronics Mechanic, Shipwright Wood, Fitter, Mason Building Constructor, I & CTSM, Shipwright Steel, Rigger, Forger and Heat Treater. The details for Naval Dockyard Apprentice Recruitment 2022 are given in this article.

Important Date

Starting Date of Online Application - 21 June 2022 at 10 am

Last Date of Online Application - 8 July 2022

Indian Navy Apprentice Recrutiment Vacancy Details

Post Name Total Electrician 49 Electroplater 1 Marine Engine Fitter 36 Foundry Man 2 Pattern Maker 2 Mechanic Diesel 39 Instrument Mechanic 8 Mechinist 15 Mechanic Mechine Tool Maintenance 15 Painter (Gen) 11 Sheet Metal worker 3 Pipe Fitter 22 Mechanic Ref & AC 8 Tailor (General) 4 Welder (Gas and Electric) 23 Electronics Mechanic 28 Shipwright Wood 21 Fitter 5 Mason Building Constructor 8 I & CTSM 3 Shipwright Steel 20 Rigger 14 Forger and Heat Treater 1

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Apprentice Recrutiment 2022

Educational Qualification:

10th passed with a minimum of 50% marks along with ITI examination passed (Provisional National Trade Certificate acceptable) in relevant trade with aggregate of 65% marks. Further, the candidate should have passed the relevant ITI/ trade test from any institute recognized by NCVT and should possess the qualification as on the closing date of application. Qualification for candidates who are to be enrolled for Rigger as ‘Fresher’ shall be Std 8 pass only, without IT.

Indian Navy Apprentice Recrutiment 2022 Age Limit:

Born between 01 Aug 2001 to 31 Oct 2008

Indian Navy Apprentice Salary:

During the first year of training - Rs 7000/- Per month for ITI passed & Rs 6000/- for fresher

During the second year of training With 10% increase

Selection Process for Indian Navy Apprentice Recrutiment 2022

Candidates placed in the preliminary Merit List on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination would be called for an Interview/ Skill Test in Sep 2022. The final merit list will be prepared by considering the consolidated marks of the written examination and Interview/ Skill test as per Apprenticeship Trade (including reservations) with adequate candidates in reserve list. In case of a tie, preference would be given to the candidate who has secured higher marks in ITI examination, followed by High School (Class 10) examination. Subsequently, candidates would be called for joining the apprenticeship training on the basis of merit standing (including medical fitness) as promulgated on the website https://dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in and through online communication on their registered email IDs. Candidates are advised to check their email regularly.

How to Apply Indian Navy Apprentice Recrutiment 2022 ?

Candidates are required to log on to https://dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in and fill up an online application. The online application link will be opened on the third day at 10 AM of publication of notification in Employment News and will remain open till 21 days after the date of publication in Employment News.