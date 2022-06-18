Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: 338 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts under Naval Dockyard

Indian Navy, Naval Dockyard, Mumbai is hiring for 338 apprentices. Candidates can check the eligibility, selection process, age limit and other details here.

Updated: Jun 18, 2022 12:24 IST
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy, Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, on 18 June 2022, has announced the 338 vacancies for recruitment for the post of Apprentice in the employment newspaper. Online applications will be invited from the 3rd day from the date of notification in the employment newspaper till 21 days on dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in.

ITI qualified/ fresher (Rigger) Male and Female candidates are eligible for the post of Electrician, Electroplater, Marine Engine Fitter, Foundry Man, Pattern Maker, Mechanic Diesel, Instrument Mechanic, Machinist, Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance, Painter (Gen), Sheet Metal worker, Pipe Fitter, Mechanic Ref & AC, Tailor (General), Welder (Gas and Electric), Electronics Mechanic, Shipwright Wood, Fitter, Mason Building Constructor, I & CTSM, Shipwright Steel, Rigger, Forger and Heat Treater. The details for Naval Dockyard Apprentice Recruitment 2022 are given in this article.

Indian Navy Recruitment Notification Download

Also See:

Army Infantry School Recruitment 2022

Important Date

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 21 June 2022 at 10 am
  • Last Date of Online Application - 8 July 2022

Indian Navy Apprentice Recrutiment Vacancy Details

Post Name

Total

Electrician

49

Electroplater

1

Marine Engine Fitter

36

Foundry Man

2

Pattern Maker

2

Mechanic Diesel

39

Instrument Mechanic

8

Mechinist

15

Mechanic Mechine Tool Maintenance

15

Painter (Gen)

11

Sheet Metal worker

3

Pipe Fitter

22

Mechanic Ref & AC

8

Tailor (General)

4

Welder (Gas and Electric)

23

Electronics Mechanic

28

Shipwright Wood

21

Fitter

5

Mason Building Constructor

8

I & CTSM

3

Shipwright Steel

20

Rigger

14

Forger and Heat Treater

1

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Apprentice Recrutiment 2022

Educational Qualification:

10th passed with a minimum of 50% marks along with ITI examination passed (Provisional National Trade Certificate acceptable) in relevant trade with aggregate of 65% marks. Further, the candidate should have passed the relevant ITI/ trade test from any institute recognized by NCVT and should possess the qualification as on the closing date of application. Qualification for candidates who are to be enrolled for Rigger as ‘Fresher’ shall be Std 8 pass only, without IT.

Indian Navy Apprentice Recrutiment 2022 Age Limit:

Born between 01 Aug 2001 to 31 Oct 2008

Indian Navy Apprentice Salary:

  • During the first year of training - Rs 7000/- Per month for ITI passed & Rs 6000/- for fresher
  • During the second year of training With 10% increase

Selection Process for Indian Navy Apprentice Recrutiment 2022

Candidates placed in the preliminary Merit List on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination would be called for an Interview/ Skill Test in Sep 2022. The final merit list will be prepared by considering the consolidated marks of the written examination and Interview/ Skill test as per Apprenticeship Trade (including reservations) with adequate candidates in reserve list. In case of a tie, preference would be given to the candidate who has secured higher marks in ITI examination, followed by High School (Class 10) examination. Subsequently, candidates would be called for joining the apprenticeship training on the basis of merit standing (including medical fitness) as promulgated on the website https://dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in and through online communication on their registered email IDs. Candidates are advised to check their email regularly.

How to Apply Indian Navy Apprentice Recrutiment 2022 ?

Candidates are required to log on to https://dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in and fill up an online application. The online application link will be opened on the third day at 10 AM of publication of notification in Employment News and will remain open till 21 days after the date of publication in Employment News.

 

FAQ

How to Apply for Naval Dockyard Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply on dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in.

How many vacancies are available for Naval Dockyard Recruitment 2022 ?

338

What is the Indian Navy Apprentice Registration Last Date ?

8 July 2022

What is Indian Navy Apprentice Registration Starting Date ?

21 June 2022
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.