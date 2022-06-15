Indian Army Infantry School Recruitment 2022 for 101 LDC and Other Group C Posts

Government of India, Ministry of Defence HQ, The Infantry School, MHOW is hiring 101 Draughtsman, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Stenographer Grade-II, Civilian Motor Driver, Cook, Translator, Barber, and Artist or Model Maker.

Indian Army Infantry School Recruitment 2022: Government of India, Ministry of Defence HQ, The Infantry School, MHOW is soon going to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Draughtsman, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Stenographer Grade-II, Civilian Motor Driver, Cook, Translator, Barber, and Artist or Model Maker. A total of 101 vacancies are available.

The candidates would be able to apply, once the notification is published. The last date of application is 25 July 2022.

More details on Army Infantry School Recrutiment such as vacancy details, qualification, selection process and others are given below:

Indian Army Infantry School Notification

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - to be released

Last Date of Application - 25 July 2022

Indian Army Infantry School Vacancy Details

Mhow Station

Draughtsman - 01

Lower Division Clerk - 10

Stenographer Grade-II - 02

Civilian Motor Driver - 19

Cook - 31

Translator - 01

Barber - 01

Belgaum (Karnataka) Station

Lower Division Clerk - 08

Stenographer Grade-II - 02

Civilian Motor Driver - 13

Cook - 12

Artist or Model Maker - 01

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Infantry School Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer Grade-II - 12th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Skill Test Norms:- Dictation : 10 minutes @ 80 w.p.m. Transcription : 50 minutes (Eng), 65 minutes (Hindi) (on computer).

Lower Division Clerk:- 12th class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.English Typing @ 35 words per minute on computer or Hindi typing @ 30 words per minute on computer (35 words per minute and 30 words per minute corresponding to 10500/9000 key depressions per hour on an average of 5 key depressions for each word). Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade) (i)Matriculation. (ii)Must posses the Civilian Driving licence for heavy vehicles and have two years experience of driving such vehicles.

Cook - Matriculation or equivalent; and (ii) Must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade.

Translator - 12th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Proficiency in Hindi, Certificate equivalent to Visharad / Bhusan/Kovid.Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized Institution.

Barber Essential - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board with proficiency in Barber’s trade job.

Draughtsman - Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or Institution and Diploma in draughtsmanship of a minimum duration of two years from a recognized Institute.

Artist or Model Maker - Matriculation from a recognized board or Institution : and Certificate in Drawing from a recognized Institute.

Age Limit:

18-25 yrs: for the post of Lower Division Clerk, Translator, Stenographer GradeII, Barber and Cook.

18-27 yrs: for the post of Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade), Artist or Model Maker and Draughtsman.

Selection Process for Indian Army Infantry School Recruitment 2022

The selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit. The selection process will comprise of written test and skill/tradetest wherever necessary. The selection to all Group ‘C’ posts will be made solely based on marks obtained by the applicants in the written test only subject to qualifying in the skill/trade test, as may be the case.

How to Apply for Indian Army Infantry School Recruitment 2022

Applications duly completed in all respect along with a self-addressed registered envelope duly affixed with minimum Rs 25/- postal stamp with all the requisite documents, duly self-attestedshould be addressed to "The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment, Application Scrutiny Board, The Infantry School, Mhow (MP) – 453441".

Fee:

Rs. 50/-