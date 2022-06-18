Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for 155 Ward Sahayika and Cook Posts for HQ Central & Southern Command, 10th Pass Apply Today

Indian Army is hiring 155 Ward Sahayikas and Cooks for HQ Central & Southern Command. Candidates can check the details here.

Indian Army Recrutiment 2022 Notification: Indian Army has announced the vacancies for recrutiment to the post of Ward Sahayika and Cook for HQ Southern Command and HQ Central Command. The notifications are published in the employment newspaper (18 June to 24 June 2022). The candidates will be required to submit their application via offline mode within 45 days of publication of the notices in the rojgar Samachar.

Candidates who are 10th Passed are eligible to apply for HQ Central Command Recruitment 2022 and HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022. They can go through the details for this recruitment such as vacancy break-up, qualification, and application process below:

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 45 days of publication of the notices in the rojgar samachar.

Indian Army Ward Sahayika and Cook Vacancy Details

HQ Central Command

Name of the Post/ Unit No. of posts Cook MH Faizabad 02 Cook MH Gaya 01 Cook MH Namkum 01 Ward Sahayika 161 MH 05 Ward Sahayika BH Lucknow 04 Ward Sahayika CC Lucknow 15 Ward Sahayika MH Agra 02 Ward Sahayika MH Allahabad 08 Ward Sahayika MH Bareilly 01 Ward Sahayika MH Danapur 05 Ward Sahayika MH Dehradun 04 Ward Sahayika MH Faizabad 04 Ward Sahayika MH Fatehgarh 01 Ward Sahayika MH Gopalpur 01 Ward Sahayika MH Lansdown 01 Ward Sahayika MH Mathura 05 Ward Sahayika MH Meerut 09 Ward Sahayika MH Mhow 01 Ward Sahayika MH Namkum 01 Ward Sahayika MH Panchmarhi 02 Ward Sahayika MH Ramgarh 03 Ward Sahayika MH Ranikheth 02 Ward Sahayika MH Roorkee 03 Ward Sahayika MH Varanasi 01 Ward Sahayika MH Jabalpur 06 Total 88

HQ Southern Command

Name of the Post/ Unit No. of posts Cook 10 Ward Sahayika 57

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Ward Sahayika and Cook Posts

Educational Qualifiation:

Ward Sahayika - Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized university of board

Cook - Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized university of board and must Hhve knowledge of Indian cooking and proficiency in trade.

How to Apply for Indian Army Ward Sahayika and Cook Rec

For HQ Central Command

Application form as duly completed in all respects along with all requisite documents, duly self attested, should reach, HQ, Central Command (BOO-1), Military Hospital Jabalpur (M.P.) - 482001 within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of merit in the written exams and quality in the skill/trade test if any.

For HQ Southern Command

Application form duly completed in all respects along with all requisite documents duly self attested, should reach” The Presiding Officer (BOO-III), HQ Southern Command Military Hospital Ahmednagar” within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper.