Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for 155 Ward Sahayika and Cook Posts for HQ Central & Southern Command, 10th Pass Apply Today

Indian Army Recrutiment 2022 Notification: Indian Army has announced the vacancies for recrutiment to the post of Ward Sahayika and Cook for HQ Southern Command and HQ Central Command. The notifications are published in the employment newspaper (18 June to 24 June 2022). The candidates will be required to submit their application via offline mode within 45 days of publication of the notices in the rojgar Samachar.
Candidates who are 10th Passed are eligible to apply for HQ Central Command Recruitment 2022 and HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022. They can go through the details for this recruitment such as vacancy break-up, qualification, and application process below:
HQ Southern Command Notification Download
HQ Central Command Notification Download
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - within 45 days of publication of the notices in the rojgar samachar.
Indian Army Ward Sahayika and Cook Vacancy Details
HQ Central Command
|
Name of the Post/ Unit
|
No. of posts
|
Cook MH Faizabad
|
02
|
Cook MH Gaya
|
01
|
Cook MH Namkum
|
01
|
Ward Sahayika 161 MH
|
05
|
Ward Sahayika BH Lucknow
|
04
|
Ward Sahayika CC Lucknow
|
15
|
Ward Sahayika MH Agra
|
02
|
Ward Sahayika MH Allahabad
|
08
|
Ward Sahayika MH Bareilly
|
01
|
Ward Sahayika MH Danapur
|
05
|
Ward Sahayika MH Dehradun
|
04
|
Ward Sahayika MH Faizabad
|
04
|
Ward Sahayika MH Fatehgarh
|
01
|
Ward Sahayika MH Gopalpur
|
01
|
Ward Sahayika MH Lansdown
|
01
|
Ward Sahayika MH Mathura
|
05
|
Ward Sahayika MH Meerut
|
09
|
Ward Sahayika MH Mhow
|
01
|
Ward Sahayika MH Namkum
|
01
|
Ward Sahayika MH Panchmarhi
|
02
|
Ward Sahayika MH Ramgarh
|
03
|
Ward Sahayika MH Ranikheth
|
02
|
Ward Sahayika MH Roorkee
|
03
|
Ward Sahayika MH Varanasi
|
01
|
Ward Sahayika MH Jabalpur
|
06
|
Total
|
88
HQ Southern Command
|
Name of the Post/ Unit
|
No. of posts
|
Cook
|
10
|
Ward Sahayika
|
57
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Ward Sahayika and Cook Posts
Educational Qualifiation:
- Ward Sahayika - Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized university of board
- Cook - Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized university of board and must Hhve knowledge of Indian cooking and proficiency in trade.
How to Apply for Indian Army Ward Sahayika and Cook Rec
For HQ Central Command
Application form as duly completed in all respects along with all requisite documents, duly self attested, should reach, HQ, Central Command (BOO-1), Military Hospital Jabalpur (M.P.) - 482001 within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news.
Selection Process
Selection will be done on the basis of merit in the written exams and quality in the skill/trade test if any.
For HQ Southern Command
Application form duly completed in all respects along with all requisite documents duly self attested, should reach” The Presiding Officer (BOO-III), HQ Southern Command Military Hospital Ahmednagar” within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper.