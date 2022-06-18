Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for 155 Ward Sahayika and Cook Posts for HQ Central & Southern Command, 10th Pass Apply Today

Indian Army is hiring 155 Ward Sahayikas and Cooks for HQ Central & Southern Command. Candidates can check the details here.

Updated: Jun 18, 2022 14:18 IST
Indian Army Recrutiment 2022 Notification: Indian Army has announced the vacancies for recrutiment to the post of Ward Sahayika and Cook for HQ Southern Command and HQ Central Command. The notifications are published in the employment newspaper (18 June to 24 June 2022). The candidates will be required to submit their application via offline mode within 45 days of publication of the notices in the rojgar Samachar.

Candidates who are 10th Passed are eligible to apply for HQ Central Command Recruitment 2022 and HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022. They can go through the details for this recruitment such as vacancy break-up, qualification, and application process below:

HQ Southern Command Notification Download

HQ Central Command Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 45 days of publication of the notices in the rojgar samachar.

Indian Army Ward Sahayika and Cook Vacancy Details

HQ Central Command

Name of the Post/ Unit

No. of posts

Cook MH Faizabad

02

Cook MH Gaya

01

Cook MH Namkum

01

Ward Sahayika 161 MH

05

Ward Sahayika BH Lucknow

04

Ward Sahayika CC Lucknow

15

Ward Sahayika MH Agra

02

Ward Sahayika MH Allahabad

08

Ward Sahayika MH Bareilly

01

Ward Sahayika MH Danapur

05

Ward Sahayika MH Dehradun

04

Ward Sahayika MH Faizabad

04

Ward Sahayika MH Fatehgarh

01

Ward Sahayika MH Gopalpur

01

Ward Sahayika MH Lansdown

01

Ward Sahayika MH Mathura

05

Ward Sahayika MH Meerut

09

Ward Sahayika MH Mhow

01

Ward Sahayika MH Namkum

01

Ward Sahayika MH Panchmarhi

02

Ward Sahayika MH Ramgarh

03

Ward Sahayika MH Ranikheth

02

Ward Sahayika MH Roorkee

03

Ward Sahayika MH Varanasi

01

Ward Sahayika MH Jabalpur

06

Total

88

HQ Southern Command

Name of the Post/ Unit

No. of posts

Cook

10

Ward Sahayika 

57

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Ward Sahayika and Cook Posts

Educational Qualifiation:

  • Ward Sahayika - Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized university of board
  • Cook - Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized university of board and must Hhve knowledge of Indian cooking and proficiency in trade.

How to Apply for Indian Army Ward Sahayika and Cook Rec 

For HQ Central Command

Application form as duly completed in all respects along with all requisite documents, duly self attested, should reach, HQ, Central Command (BOO-1), Military Hospital Jabalpur (M.P.) - 482001 within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news.

 

 

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of merit in the written exams and quality in the skill/trade test if any.

For HQ Southern Command

Application form duly completed in all respects along with all requisite documents duly self attested, should reach” The Presiding Officer (BOO-III), HQ Southern Command Military Hospital Ahmednagar” within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper.

 

