NCERT Book for Class 12 Sociology 2023 - 2024 All Chapters, PDF Download

NCERT Books for Class 12 Sociology - In this article, we have provided the curated list of chapterwise PDFs of Class 12 Sociology books titled ‘Indian Society’ and ‘Social Change and Development in India’. The rationalised content is also attached for your reference. The chapterwise PDFs are available to be downloaded in both English and Hindi.

NCERT books serve as a key source for preparation of CBSE Class 12 board examinations. The NCERT books have been prescribed by the CBSE and have been used as a trusted source by students for many years. The NCERT books cover all the relevant information about a topic in a clear, concise and structured manner. The students must refer to the NCERT books as their primary source of reference during their preparation for the board examinations as the NCERT books provide a roadmap to the topics which are to be covered. Students may refer to other books as supplementary material or additional source for the preparation. The information provided in the NCERT books serves as the base for the understanding of the concepts in an easy to comprehend manner. This article provides the complete PDF as well as the chapter wise PDFs of the class 12 Sociology books ‘Indian Society’ and ‘Social Change and Development in India’. The students may click on the following link to download these resources. The complete book PDFs as well as the chapter wise PDFs are available in both English and Hindi languages. 

In English

In Hindi

Indian Society 

Download PDF 

Download PDF

Social Change and Development in India

Download PDF

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Sociology NCERT Textbook: Indian Society

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Chapter PDF (in English)

Chapter PDF (in Hindi)

1.

Introducing Indian Society

Download PDF

Download PDF

2.

The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society

Download PDF

Download PDF

3.

Social Institutions: Continuity and Change

Download PDF

Download PDF

4.

The Market as a Social Institution

Download PDF

Download PDF

5.

Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion

Download PDF

Download PDF

6.

The Challenges of Cultural Diversity

Download PDF

Download PDF

7.

Suggestions for Project Work

Download PDF

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Sociology NCERT Textbook: Social Change and Development in India

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Chapter PDF (in English)

Chapter PDF (in Hindi)

1.

Structural Change

Download PDF

Download PDF

2.

Cultural Change

Download PDF

Download PDF

3.

The Constitution and Social Change

Download PDF

Download PDF

4.

Change and Development in Rural Society

Download PDF

Download PDF

5.

Change and Development in Industrial Society

Download PDF

Download PDF

6.

Globalisation and Social Change

Download PDF

Download PDF

7.

Mass Media and Communications

Download PDF

Download PDF

8.

Social Movements

Download PDF

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Sociology NCERT: List of Rationalised Content

The content in this textbook was rationalised for 2022-23. The same textbook is continued for 2023-24. 

How are CBSE Class 12 Sociology NCERT Textbooks Helpful for Exams?

Whеn prеparing for sociology еxams, thе choicе of study matеrials can grеatly affеct your pеrformancе. Thе class 12 Sociology NCERT tеxtbooks arе widеly rеcognizеd as a crucial rеsourcе that can grеatly еnhancе your chancеs of succеss in thеsе еxams. Hеrе's a brеakdown of why thеsе tеxtbooks arе a valuablе rеsourcе for your еxam prеparation:

  1. Comprеhеnsivе Contеnt and Easy-to-Undеrstand Languagе
  2. Prеcisе Undеrstanding of Concеpts and Trustworthy Information
  3. Exam-Oriеntеd Contеnt with Wеll-Organizеd Chaptеrs
  4. Supplеmеntary Visuals and Practicе Exеrcisеs and Quеstions
  5. Foundation for Furthеr Lеarning, Accеssibility, and Cost-Efficiеncy 

FAQ

Is the NCERT book for class 12 Sociology pdf download available in Hindi also?

Yes, students can refer to this article to download the chapterwise pdf of NCERT book for class 12 Sociology in Hindi also.

Should I refer to NCERT Books for class 12 Sociology CBSE all chapters?

Yes, to gain a better understanding of the sociological concepts and score well in exams, the students must refer to NCERT Books for class 12 Sociology CBSE all chapters.

Is the NCERT Textbook for class 12 Sociology available to be downloaded?

Yes, students can refer to this article to download the chapterwise pdf of NCERT Textbook for class 12 Sociology.
