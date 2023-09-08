Are you a student who needs the NCERT Books for class 12 Geography for CBSE exams? Your search is finished! This article gives organised PDFs for each chapter of the class 12 Geography NCERT textbooks, titled ‘Fundamentals of Physical Geography’, ‘Practical Work in Geography’ and ‘India Physical Environment’. It does not matter if you are studying in English or Hindi, we have got you covered. We have also made the content list simpler to help you understand better. These PDFs for each chapter let you go through the textbook step by step. We know how important it is to study in the language you are comfortable with, so we have made sure the chapter-wise PDFs are available in both English and Hindi. No matter if you like English or Hindi, you can easily get the chapter-wise PDFs in the language you choose.
CBSE Class 12 Geography NCERT Textbook: Fundamentals of Human Geography
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Chapter PDF (in English)
|
Chapter PDF (in Hindi)
|
1.
|
Human Geography Nature and Scope
|
2.
|
The World Population Distribution, Density and Growth
|
3.
|
Human Development
|
4.
|
Primary Activities
|
5.
|
Secondary Activities
|
6.
|
Tertiary and Quaternary Activities
|
7.
|
Transport and Communication
|
8.
|
International Trade
CBSE Class 12 Geography NCERT Textbook: Practical Work in Geography Part II
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Chapter PDF (in English)
|
Chapter PDF (in Hindi)
|
1.
|
Data – Its Source and Compilation
|
2.
|
Data Processing
|
3.
|
Graphical Representation of Data
|
4.
|
Spatial Information Technology
CBSE Class 12 Geography NCERT Textbook: India People and Economy
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Chapter PDF (in English)
|
Chapter PDF (in Hindi)
|
1.
|
Population : Distribution, Density, Growth and Composition
|
2.
|
Human Settlements
|
3.
|
Land Resources and Agriculture
|
4.
|
Water Resources
|
5.
|
Mineral and Energy Resources
|
6.
|
Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context
|
7.
|
Transport and Communication
|
8.
|
International Trade
|
9.
|
Geographical Perspective on Selected Issues and Problems
CBSE Class 12 Geography NCERT: List of Rationalised Content
The content in this textbook was rationalised for 2022-23. The same textbook is continued for 2023-24.
How are CBSE Class 12 Geography NCERT Textbooks Helpful for Exams?
Whеn you arе gеtting rеady for your gеography еxams, having thе right study matеrials can rеally hеlp you do wеll. Thе class 12 Gеography NCERT tеxtbooks arе likе thе main sourcе that еvеryonе agrееs on. Thеy givе you a lot of advantagеs that can rеally hеlp you do grеat in your gеography еxams. Hеrе is why thе class 12 Gеography NCERT tеxtbooks arе rеally important for your еxam prеparation:
- Thеy covеr еvеrything you nееd to know and usе simplе words that arе еasy to undеrstand.
- Thеy hеlp you undеrstand concеpts clеarly and givе you information you can trust.
- Thе contеnt is madе to hеlp you with еxams, and thе chaptеrs arе organizеd in a smart way.
- Thеy havе hеlpful picturеs and еxеrcisеs to practicе, with quеstions to answеr.
- Thеy arе a good starting point for morе advancеd lеarning, they are еasy to gеt, and thеy do not cost a lot.
Related:
- NCERT Books for Class 11 All Subjects PDF (2023-24)
- NCERT Books for Class 11 Political Science 2023 - 2024 All Chapters, PDF Download
- NCERT Book for Class 11 History 2023 - 2024 All Chapters, PDF Download
- CBSE Chapterwise MCQs for History Class 11 NCERT from the Revised Syllabus (2023 - 2024)
- Chandrayaan 3 Essay Competition for School Students (PDF Download) - Registration Link