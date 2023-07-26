Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Political Theory Chapter 3 - Equality, Political Science, CBSE 2023

This article presents a set of 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) designed to test and reinforce understanding of the fundamental concepts covered in the chapter "EQUALITY." Aspiring students and enthusiasts alike can use this quiz as a valuable tool to deepen their comprehension of political theory basics. Chapter 3 - EQUALITY Here are 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Chapter 3 - Equality, NCERT Class 11 Political Theory book: 1. Which of the following statements best defines the concept of equality? a) The idea that everyone is identical in every way. b) Ensuring that everyone has the same wealth and resources. c) Treating everyone impartially and without discrimination. d) Promoting the dominance of a particular social group. 2. Which of the following is an example of 'formal equality' as discussed in the chapter? a) Providing free education to children from economically weaker sections. b) Reserving seats in educational institutions for students from marginalized communities. c) Prohibiting discrimination based on caste, gender, or religion in public places. d) Implementing policies that aim to reduce income disparities among citizens. 3. Which of the following is NOT a dimension of equality as discussed in the chapter? a) Economic b) Social c) Political d) Religious 4. The concept of 'positive discrimination' in India refers to: a) Discriminating against certain groups to uplift the dominant sections of society. b) Granting special privileges to marginalized groups to promote their social and educational advancement. c) Treating all individuals equally, irrespective of their caste, religion, or gender. d) Reserving political positions for elite members of society. 5. According to the Indian Constitution, which article(s) explicitly promote(s) the idea of equality? a) Article 14 b) Article 15 c) Article 16 d) All of the above Also Read - CBSE Chapterwise MCQs for History Class 11 NCERT from the Revised Syllabus (2023 - 2024) 6. The concept of 'reservation' in India is primarily aimed at: a) Providing job opportunities to individuals based on their economic status. b) Ensuring that all jobs are equally distributed among various social groups. c) Overcoming historical discrimination and promoting representation of marginalized communities. d) Granting preferential treatment to individuals with certain political affiliations. 7. Which of the following statements accurately represents the relationship between liberty and equality? a) Liberty and equality are completely unrelated concepts. b) The presence of liberty guarantees the absence of equality. c) Liberty and equality are mutually reinforcing and interdependent. d) Equality is a subset of liberty and does not hold independent value. 8. Ambedkar's idea of 'Annihilation of Caste' primarily focuses on: a) Promoting the superiority of one caste over others. b) Eliminating the caste system altogether to establish a just society. c) Ensuring equal representation of all castes in the government. d) Providing reservation benefits to economically backward castes. 9. The term 'Untouchables' was replaced by which term in the Indian Constitution? a) Scheduled Castes b) Backward Classes c) Minority Communities d) Other Backward Classes 10. What is the significance of the slogan "Jai Bhim" in the context of the Dalit movement in India? a) It is a slogan used to assert the supremacy of the upper castes. b) It symbolizes the unity and solidarity among Dalits in their struggle for justice. c) It is a religious phrase representing the dominance of Hinduism in Indian society. d) It promotes the idea of establishing a socialist government in the country. Also Read - Comprehensive MCQs of NCERT Class 9 History, Political Science, Geography, and Economics: Chapterwise and Subjectwise Revised Syllabus Download PDF 2023 - 2024 ANSWER KEY c) Treating everyone impartially and without discrimination. c) Prohibiting discrimination based on caste, gender, or religion in public places. d) Religious b) Granting special privileges to marginalized groups to promote their social and educational advancement. d) All of the above (Article 14, Article 15, and Article 16) c) Overcoming historical discrimination and promoting representation of marginalized communities. c) Liberty and equality are mutually reinforcing and interdependent. b) Eliminating the caste system altogether to establish a just society. a) Scheduled Castes b) It symbolizes the unity and solidarity among Dalits in their struggle for justice.