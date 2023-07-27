Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Political Theory Chapter 7 - Nationalism, CBSE 2023

Class 11 Political Theory Chapter 7 - Nationalism, NCERT 2023 - Check out these crucial multiple-choice questions (MCQs) focusing on the Chapter 7 of Political Theory, covering key concepts to ace your upcoming exams!

This article presents a set of 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) designed to test and reinforce understanding of the fundamental concepts covered in the chapter "Nationalism". Aspiring students and enthusiasts alike can use this quiz as a valuable tool to deepen their comprehension of political theory basics.

Chapter 7 - Nationalism

Here are 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Chapter 7 - Nationalism, NCERT Class 11 Political Theory book:

Question 1:

What does the term "nationalism" generally refer to?

A) Loyalty to one's family and close friends

B) Love and devotion to one's nation and its interests

C) Belief in supernatural forces and deities

D) Adherence to international laws and treaties

Question 2:

Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of nationalism?

A) Inclusion of diverse cultural identities

B) Desire for self-determination and sovereignty

C) Promotion of global citizenship

D) Development of a common national identity

Question 3:

Which of the following ideologies is often associated with the idea of nationalism?

A) Anarchism

B) Communism

C) Liberalism

D) Imperialism

Question 4:

What is "civic nationalism"?

A) Nationalism based on religious beliefs and principles

B) Nationalism focused on expanding a country's territory

C) Nationalism emphasizing common citizenship and political rights

D) Nationalism advocating for the supremacy of a particular race or ethnicity

Question 5:

Which of the following statements best describes "self-determination" in the context of nationalism?

A) Self-determination refers to a nation's right to determine its own political status and form of government.

B) Self-determination is the idea that all individuals should act in their own self-interest to achieve personal success.

C) Self-determination is a theory that advocates for the dominance of one ethnic or religious group within a nation.

D) Self-determination emphasizes the need for a centralized authority to govern a diverse population.

Question 6:

What role did nationalism play in the decolonization process?

A) Nationalism hindered decolonization efforts by promoting colonial rule.

B) Nationalism had no impact on the decolonization process.

C) Nationalism was a driving force behind the demand for independence from colonial powers.

D) Nationalism was solely responsible for maintaining colonial empires.

Question 7:

In the context of nationalism, what does "imagined community" mean?

A) A community that exists only in the minds of its members, without any physical presence.

B) A community that is united based on shared religious beliefs.

C) A community that is geographically spread across multiple countries.

D) A community that is governed by an authoritarian regime.

Question 8:

What is the relationship between nationalism and the concept of the nation-state?

A) Nationalism opposes the idea of the nation-state and promotes global unity instead.

B) Nationalism has no connection with the concept of the nation-state.

C) Nationalism seeks to establish and maintain the nation-state as a political entity.

D) Nationalism aims to dissolve the nation-state into larger international unions.

Question 9:

Which of the following factors contributed to the rise of nationalism in Europe during the 19th century?

A) Increased emphasis on regional identities

B) The decline of monarchies and empires

C) The promotion of feudalism

D) The spread of isolationist policies

Question 10:

What is the difference between nationalism and patriotism?

A) Nationalism is an extreme form of patriotism that excludes others.

B) Nationalism and patriotism are two terms used interchangeably to mean the same thing.

C) Patriotism focuses on individual loyalty, while nationalism emphasizes collective identity.

D) Patriotism is based on economic interests, whereas nationalism is centered on cultural values.

ANSWER KEY

1. B) Love and devotion to one's nation and its interests

2. C) Promotion of global citizenship

3. C) Liberalism

4. C) Nationalism emphasizing common citizenship and political rights

5. A) Self-determination refers to a nation's right to determine its own political status and form of government.

6. C) Nationalism was a driving force behind the demand for independence from colonial powers.

7. A) A community that exists only in the minds of its members, without any physical presence.

8. C) Nationalism seeks to establish and maintain the nation-state as a political entity.

9. B) The decline of monarchies and empires

10. C) Patriotism focuses on individual loyalty, while nationalism emphasizes collective identity.