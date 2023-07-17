NCERT Online Courses for Classes 11, 12 on SWAYAM: Online courses for classes 11 and 12 offered by NCERT on SWAYAM from 20th April 2023 till 30th September 2023. Check complete details about the courses and also get the registration links here.

All About NCERT Offers Online Courses for Classes 11th and 12th on SWAYAM Portal, Check Details Here

Online Courses by NCERT for 11th and 12th on SWAYAM: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is offering online courses for classes 10th and 12th in various subject areas through the SWAYAM app. In its eleventh cycle, NCERT is offering 28 online courses for classes 11 and 12. These courses will be from a total of 11 subjects. All the courses are entirely free of cost. The enrollment for these online NCERT courses on SWAYAM will be open till August 31, 2023. The courses will be available from April 20, 2023 to September 30, 2023. The information was shared on CISCE’s official website through a notice. The notice can be checked from the link towards the end of this article.

How to Join Online NCERT Courses on SWAYAM App and Website

Check the step-by-step process to join the Class 11, 12 online NCERT Courses on SWAYAM:

Step 1: Register in https://swayam.gov.in

Step 2: Using the course link, access the course page

Step 3: Enroll in the course for free

Step 4: Access the course resources

Step 5: Take up the final assessment and get certified

List of Courses Offered by NCERT on SWAYAM

For details of the courses and joining process, visit the link https://ciet.nic.in/swayam-moocs.php?&l n=en

Class 11 MOOCs Class 12 MOOCs 1 Accountancy, Class 11, Part-I Biology, Class 12, Part-I 2 Biology, Class 11, Part-I Business Studies, Class 12, Part-I 3 Biology, Class 11, Part-II Business Studies, Class 12, Part-I 4 Business Studies, Class 11, Part-I Chemistry, Class 12, Part-I 5 Chemistry, Class 11, Part-II Economics, Class 12, Part-I 6 Chemistry, Class 11, Part-II English, Class 12, Part-I 7 Economics, Class 11, Part-I Geography, Class 12, Part-I 8 Geography, Class 11, Part-I Geography, Class 12, Part-II 9 Geography, Class 11, Part-II Mathematics, Class 12, Part-I 10 Mathematics, Class 11, Part-I Physics, Class 12, Part-I 11 Mathematics, Class 11, Part-II Physics, Class 12, Part-II 12 Physics, Class 11, Part-I Psychology, Class 12, Part-I 13 Psychology, Class 11, Part-I Sociology, Class 12, Part-I 14 Psychology, Class 11, Part-II 15 Sociology, Class 11, Part-I 16 Physics, Class 11, Part-I

Online NCERT Courses for Classes 10, 12 on SWAYAM: Important Dates

Course Start Date 20 April, 2023 Course Enrollment End Date 31 August, 2023 Course End Date 30 September, 2023 Number of Subjects 11 List of Subjects Accountancy, Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Economic, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, English and Sociology Number of Courses in Total 28 For Queries Email moocs.helpdesk@ciet.nic.in IVRS PMeVIDYA Number 8800440559

What is SWAYAM?

The Ministry of Education, Government of India has launched a platform for offering Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) known as SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active learning for Young Aspiring Minds). SWAYAM’s aim is to bridge the digital divide for students across the country.

Check: CISCE Official Notice for Classes 10, 12 Online NCERT Courses on SWAYAM to get the registration links and QR codes