NCERT Recruitment 2020: 33 Vacancies for MTS, Office Assistant and Other Posts, Walk In from 26 October

NCERT Recruitment 2020: NCERT has invited applications for recruitment to the post of MTS, Office Assistant and others in different categories on purely contractual basis under the project NISHTHA. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 26 October to 29 October 2020.

Oct 16, 2020 14:01 IST
Important Dates:

  • Interview Dates: 26 October to 29 October 2020

NCERT Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Project Manager - 01 Post
  • Technical Consultant- 08 Posts
  • Academic Consultant- 08 Posts
  • System Analyst - 02 Posts
  • Web Designer - 02 Posts
  • Graphic Designer -02 Posts
  • Data Analyst -02 Posts
  • Junior Project Fellow – 03 Posts
  • Digital Media Coordinator - 02 Posts
  • Office Assistant - 01 Post
  • Accountant - 01 Post
  • MTS - 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for MTS, Accountant, Web Designer and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Project Manager - Masters/ MPhil/ PhD in any discipline preferably Management.
  • Technical Consultant- BE/BTech/M.Sc. in Computer Science/ Information Technology/MCA
  • Academic Consultant- Masters’ Degree/ M.Phil/ Ph.D in English/ Hindi/Mathematics / Social Science / Sciences/ Education from recognized University/ Institute.
  • System Analyst - BE/BTech/M.Sc. in Computer Science/ Information Technology/MCA.
  • Web Designer - Bachelor/ Master in Computer technology/ Web design.
  • Graphic Designer -Bachelor/ Master in Computer Graphic design or related course.
  • Data Analyst -Bachelor/ Master Degree in Statistics.
  • Junior Project Fellow – Masters’ Degree in English/ Social Science / Sciences/ Education along with B.Ed/ M.Ed from recognized University/ Institute.
  • Digital Media Coordinator - Master degree in any discipline/ Course in digital marketing/ or social media.
  • Office Assistant - Bachelor degree in any discipline.
  • Accountant - Graduate in Commerce/ Mathematics.
  • MTS - 10th/12th pass.

How to apply for NCERT Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 26 October to 29 October 2020 at Section Officer (SO), Planning & Research Division (P&RD) Room No.242, CIET 2nd floor, Chacha Nehru Bhawan, CIET, NCERT, New Delhi-110 016 at 9. 30 AM along with the documents.

 

