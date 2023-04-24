NCERT Recruitment 2023 for 347 Level 2 to Level 12 posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

NCERT Recruitment 2023: Applications have been invited by NCERT for Level 2 to Level 12 posts. Candidates can find the details such as eligibility, direct link to apply, official notification and other details here.

NCERT Recruitment 2023: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued an official notification for Non-Academic positions on its official website, www.ncert.nic.in. The recruitment is for a total of 347 vacancies in different levels ranging from Level 2 to Level 12 positions.

Those who are interested in these positions can submit their applications online from April 29th, 2023. We have provided all the necessary information regarding the NCERT Recruitment 2023 below.

NCERT Recruitment 2023

On April 22nd, 2023, the NCERT announced the recruitment of various Non-Teaching Posts. Interested candidates will be hired through open competitive examinations, skill tests, and interviews. The notification PDF will be provided on April 29th, 2023, as the vacancy notice has already been published in various newspapers.

Candidates must go through the detailed instructions provided in the notification carefully before applying for the NCERT Vacancy. The direct link to download the official notification has been provided in the article below.

NCERT Recruitment 2023: Overview

NCERT has invited applications for the Tenure based CPW (Level 2 to Level 12 posts). The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

NCERT Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority NCERT Posts Name Level 2 to Level 12 posts Mode of Application Online Application Starts April 29, 2023 Last Date to Apply May 19, 2023 Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination & Document Verification

NCERT Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

There is no official announcement regarding the NCERT Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon.

NCERT Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the NCERT Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: NCERT Recruitment 2023 Notification

NCERT Recruitment 2023 Qualification

The detailed educational qualification will be released by NCERT in the detailed notification. Candidates must stay tuned with the official website to get the latest information regarding the NCERT Recruitment Qualifications such as Age limit and Educational Requirements.

NCERT Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

NCERT Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 347 job openings for positions of Level 2 to Level 12 posts. Here's an overview of the NCERT Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Level of Posts UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Levels 2-5 120 11 55 17 12 215 Levels 6-8 51 09 28 07 4 99 Levels 10-12 24 02 06 01 0 33 Total 195 22 89 25 16 347





NCERT Recruitment 2023 Application Form

The National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) is inviting qualified individuals to submit their applications online for a variety of non-teaching positions. The link to apply online will become active once the Notification PDF is released, and candidates will have a total of 21 days to apply for positions at Levels 2-12. To assist candidates, we will provide the Apply Online Link for NCERT Recruitment 2023 below.

This means that interested individuals who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the non-teaching positions advertised by NCERT through their website. The online application link will become active once the Notification PDF is released and will remain so for 21 days, giving applicants enough time to complete the process.

NCERT Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Download Application Form

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below

NCERT Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online (Available Soon)

The application process will start from April 29, 2023. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.