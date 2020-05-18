NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English - Vista Textbook- Chapter 6: On the Face of It

Get CBSE Class 12 NCERT Solutions for Chapter 6 from the English Vista Textbook. On the face of It is a play featuring an old man and a small boy meeting in the former’s garden. The old man strikes up a friendship with the boy who is very withdrawn and defiant. The NCERT solutions have been provided by the subject expert after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme and model answer sheet issued by CBSE. Class 12th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 12th board exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English (Vista) - Chapter 6

Ques: Who is Mr. Lamb? How does Derry get into his garden?

Answer: Mr. Lamb is an old man who lived in a big house with a lovely and enormous garden. Due to a bomb explosion, he had lost one of his legs, and it was now replaced with a tin leg. He enjoyed talking to people and making them his friends, so he always kept his garden gates open.

Derry was a 14-year-old boy whose self-esteem was poor and who preferred to stay alone. Finding the garden to be empty, he dashed across the wall to hide from the rest of the world.

Ques: This is a play featuring an old man and a small boy meeting in the former’s garden. The old man strikes up a friendship with the boy who is very withdrawn and defiant. What is the bond that unites the two?

Answer: Jumping over the wall, Derry sneaked into Mr. Lamb 's backyard. He did not want anyone to say. His distorted and burnt face made him want to run away from society. On the other hand, a matter of ridicule for everyone was Mr. Lamb who had a tin leg. People came to sit down in the beauty of his backyard, eating apples, pears, and toffees, but for them, he was a non-entity. Thus Derry and Mr. Lamb were bound by a single string, although different. The old man was able to understand the feelings of the lonely boy, as he was lonely himself living in a large yet 'clean' house. He could also quite easily discover the explanation behind this isolation which was their deformed part of the body.

Many advised Derry to look at the bright side but he could not conquer his sadness and self-delusion. When Mr. Lamb said the same thing, however, Derry noted the contrasting viewpoint and the underlying empathy that brought him closer to Lamey-Lamb.

Ques: Do you think all this will change Derry’s attitude towards Mr. Lamb?

Answer: Burnt face from Derry made him the object of ridicule. It was never a sincere one, though people sympathized with him. That brought on his negative approach to life. He felt everyone was detesting him and despising him. Mr. Lamb, on the contrary, showed no sympathy at him. He saw Derry as his equal and invited him to his garden. He helped the boy love happily and live life without any hate for his own self. Derry had originally regarded the old man as being like others, but he eventually started to admire and appreciate him for what he had said.

Ques: What is it that draws Derry towards Mr. Lamb in spite of himself?

Answer: Derry was a young boy whose half of the face had been disfigured by acid. His broken self-confidence did not encourage him to stand up to the world. As a result, he was only trying to be in isolated places. Mr. Lamb showed no dislike or horror about Derry 's look which surprised him. Although Derry wanted to leave the garden when he saw that he wasn't alone, the old man 's interesting and "peculiar" conversation kept him stuck.

Also, Derry noticed that, like him, the old man also had a disfigured body part that attracted mockery. Yet he did not give in, and he was happy to live his life. Mr. Lamb spoke words of encouragement, hope and zeal for life that no one had ever spoken to him. He makes the boy aware of his physical strength and explains the importance of his emotional well-being. This realization brings him closer to the old man.

Ques: In which section of the play does Mr. Lamb display signs of loneliness and disappointment? What are the ways in which Mr. Lamb tries to overcome these feelings?

Answer: Although Derry's loneliness dominates the play, there are evident traces of Mr. Lamb's loneliness throughout the first scene of the play. The old man says that having heard the bees for a "long time" he knows they 're "singing," not buzzing. Not only does it show how his perception was different from that of others, but it also shows that he was lonely and that he had no one to be with.

Another proof of his loneliness is that he sat in the sun all day and read books. That proves that the books were his only true friends. He says that his "empty house" is full of books, highlighting the way in which the emptiness of his empty life was filled with books.

At the end of this scene, it becomes even clearer that he is lonely and sad when he mutters to himself that no one comes back to him after the first meeting. Nor did he expect Derry to return. He was so sure that Derry would never return that he climbed the ladder to collect all the apples himself, even though Derry had offered to help him by informing his mother. Ironically, if Derry had not returned to fill the emptiness of his own life, the old man would have died unnoticed.

Ques: The actual pain or inconvenience caused by a physical impairment is often much less than the sense of alienation felt by the person with disabilities. What is the kind of behaviour that the person expects from others?

Answer: A person with any physical impairment can live a life of respect and honor unless he is ridiculed and punished with heartless pity. Rather than sympathy, he expects sympathy. If everyone looks at him with a pessimistic approach, he may never be able to come out of his sorrow and, as a result, fall into his own isolated world. He's already under tremendous mental and emotional pressure. So, he expects others to understand rather than remind him of his disability.

Both Derry and Mr. Lamb are caught in a similar situation in the play. Mr. Lamb, as an adult, is able to cope with such problems, but Derry, as a child, is unable to unravel the web on his own. He's developing a strong love for this old man because he's talking the words a person would want to hear with such a problem.

Ques: Will Derry get back to his old seclusion or will Mr. Lamb’s brief association effect a change in the kind of life he will lead in the future?

Answer: Derry 's brief association with Mr. Lamb boosted his self-confidence and helped him to respect his own self. The way that the old man made Derry realize the importance of self-reliance, self-respect, and hope, helped Derry to undergo a remarkable change. New self-esteem has made him say to his mother that his looks are not important.

It is unlikely that Mr. Lamb 's death would take him back to his secluded life. This big change is definitely here to stay, and it wouldn't be undone because of setbacks.

Ques: Use your imagination to suggest another ending to the above story.

Answer:

