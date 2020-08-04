NCERT Solutions for Class 5 English: Marigold Textbook - Unit 4

In this article, students of Class 5 can find NCERT Solutions for Chapter 4 of the English subject. Class 5th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 5th school exams. These NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert and will help students in inclusive learning.

Chapter 1: Crying (Poem)

Summary: Crying a little is of no use. You must cry till your pillow gets drenched with your tears. Only then you can be happy and jump in the shower. Only then you can laugh heartily. People may wonder at your activity. But don’t mind. You just tell them that happiness was lying in the last tear. In other words, the last drop of tear carried happiness.

Ques: According to the poet, should you cry a little or should you cry a lot?

Answer: According to the poet, you should cry a lot.

Ques: What can you do after crying a lot?

Answer: After crying a lot you can laugh heartily.

Ques: (i) Read the first two lines of the poem. Is the mood happy? sad? angry? jealous? upset?

(ii) In the last few lines, the mood of the poet has changed. What is it now? Very happy, angry, cheerful, sad, jealous

Answer: (i) sad

(ii) very happy.

Ques: Are these sentences right or wrong?

(i) The poet says you must not cry much. ()

(ii) The poet says that you should cry till your pillow is soaked ()

(iii) The poet says that after crying you should open the window and laugh so that people will see that you are happy. ()

(iv) The poet says that you should open the window and show people that you are crying.

Answer: (i) wrong

(ii) right

(iii) right

(iv) wrong

Chapter 2 - My Elder Brother (Story)

Summary: Munna and Bhaiya, the two brothers, stayed in a hostel. Munna was 9 years old and Bhaiya was 14 years old. Being much older than his brother Munna, Bhaiya was very careful about him and his studies. Munna was good at studies but Bhaiya was not. He failed twice even though he studied for long hours every day.

As Munna always achieved good marks he never thought to study for long. He liked to – fly kites every now and then. This angered Bhaiya. He told him to study hard. He made a time-table for Munna and asked him to follow it strictly. But Munna did not pay any attention to it. At this Bhaiya told him that he (Munna) should do according to his (Bhaiya’s) instructions because he had more experience. He further told Munna that their parents were not educated, still, they know much more than them because of their experience, which comes with age. Munna understood everything and hugged Bhaiya.

Ques: What are the things that Munna liked to do?

Answer: Munna liked to play games and fly kites. He also liked to draw pictures of birds and animals

Ques: What did Bhaiya do all day?

Answer: Bhaiya studied all day. Sometimes he read books and sometimes wrote the same word and sentence several times in order to learn them.

Ques: Why was Munna not happy with the time table that Bhaiya made for him?

Answer: It was because Munna loved to play but there was no scope for it in the time table.

Ques: How do you think Munna felt when his brother was so strict with him? Why was Bhaiya so strict with him?

Answer: Munna felt disappointed. Bhaiya was so strict with him because he (Munna) was playful by nature and always wanted to play games like kabaddi, volleyball, etc.

Ques: Whose character do you like more-Munna’s or Bhaiya’s?

Answer: I like Bhaiya’s character more than Munna’s because he (Bhaiya) was a dutiful boy and knew his responsibility towards his younger brother. He also gave much importance to his father’s hard-earned money.

