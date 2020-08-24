In this article, we have provided Class 5 NCERT Solutions for Unit 8 of the English subject. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 5th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 5th exams. Unit 2 of Marigold Textbook comprises of two chapters as mentioned below:

Chapter 1: Nobody’s Friend

Summary: There are some children who do not share their things with anyone. Such children fail to establish a friendship. As a result, they have no friends. But at the same time, there are many children who very lovingly share their things with others. These children have many friends.

NCERT Solutions for Class 5 English: Marigold Textbook - Unit 8 | Chapter 1

Ques: What are the things the girl does not want to share?

Answer: The girl does not want to share her sweets, book, and doll.

Ques: Did the boy share his toffee and tricycle with others?

Answer: No, the boy did not share his toffees and tricycle with others.

Ques: Why are the two children nobody’s friends?

Answer: The two children are nobody’s friends because they do not share their things with anyone.

Ques: What does the child in the last stanza want to share?

Answer: The child in the last stanza wants to share his sweets, ball, books, games, apple, and cake.

NCERT Solutions for Class 5 Maths (Math Magic): Download free solutions in PDF

Chapter 2 - The Little Bully

Summary: There was a boy named Hari. He was small but strong. He loved to tease all the boys and girls who went to school with him. What he loved to do most was to pinch. Another trick he played was pricking people with a pin. All the children, therefore, hated Hari. They never liked his company.

One day the class went for a picnic to the seaside. Although the children were very excited, they did not go near Hari. They played among themselves leaving Hari alone on a sandy corner near a rocky pool.

It was lunchtime. Hari took out his lunch box and began to eat. Just then he saw a monster crab who came close to him and pinched him. Hari cried loudly. Soon many large lobsters and sandy-colored shrimps and prawns came out and pricked him one by one. Hari was helpless. His lunch rolled into the pool. He somehow saved his life. Now, he realized his mistake and took a pledge not to pinch or prick the children anymore because it pains a lot.

NCERT Solutions for Class 5 English: Marigold Textbook - Unit 8| Chapter 2

Ques: Why did the children hate Hari?

(i) Because he would not talk to anyone.

(ii) Because he always pinched them.

(iii) Because he loved stealing their food.

Answer: (ii) Because he always pinched them

Ques: “Nobody took Hari’s hand. Nobody went near him. Nobody played with him.” This shows that Hari had

(i) many friends.

(ii) few friends.

(iii) no friends.

Answer: (iii) no friends.

Ques: Which of the following actions would make a friendly person? Write them down.

Respecting other people.

Eating a small child’s tiffin.

Calling people rude names.

Pushing a smaller boy and making him cry.

Being helpful to everyone.

Helping your classmates in school.

Mocking at friends and hurting their feelings.

Protecting a weaker person.

Actions which would make a friendly person

Answer: