NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English - Honeycomb Textbook- Chapter 8: Fire Friend and Foe

Check Class 7 NCERT Solutions for English Subject. In this article, we have provided NCERT Solutions for Chapter 8 from the English Honeycomb Textbook. Chapter 8 is a story that answers questions like What is fire? How did we discover it? How do we control it? The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 7th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English - Honeycomb Textbook- Chapter 8

Ques: Mark the correct answer in each of the following.

1. Early mart was frightened of

(a) lightening and volcanoes.

(b) the damage caused by them.

(c) fire.

2. (a) Fire is energy.

(b) Fire is heat and light.

(c) Fire is the result of a chemical reaction.

Answer: 1. (c) fire

2. (c) Fire is the result of chemical reaction

NCERT Book for Class 7 Science (PDF): Hindi & English

Ques: From the boxes given below choose the one with the correct order of the following sentences.

(i) That is fire.

(ii) A chemical reaction takes place.

(iii) Energy in the form of heat and light is released. .

(iv) Oxygen combines with carbon and hydrogen.

(i) (ii) (iii) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i) (iv)

(iii) (iii) (ii) (i) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

Answer: (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

Ques: What do you understand by the ‘flash point’ of a fuel?

Answer: Every fuel catches fire at a particular temperature. This temperature is called the ‘flashpoint’ of fuel.

Ques: 1. What are some common uses of fire?

2. In what sense is it a ‘bad master’?

Answer: 1. Fire is used in cooking, to keep our homes warm during winter. Fire is also used to produce electricity.

2. If the fire goes out of control, it can cause damage to our life, house, and property. It is a ‘bad master’ in this sense.

Ques: Match items in Column A with those in Column B.

Answer:

Ques: What are the three main ways in which a fire can be controlled or put out?

Answer: Fire can be put out by taking away the fuel, stopping the supply of oxygen or by lowering down the temperature around the fuel so that the fuel is not able to attain its flashpoint.

Ques:

Answer:





