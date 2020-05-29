NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English: Honeydew (Poetry) - Chapter 1: The Ant and the Cricket

In this article, students of Class 8 can find NCERT Solutions for Chapter 1 of the English subject. Chapter 1 from the Poetry section of the Honeydew textbook is a poem about an ant and a cricket contains an idea of far-reaching significance, which is as true of a four-legged cricket as of a ‘two-legged one’. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 8th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 8th board exams.

Ques: The cricket says, “Oh! What will become of me?” When does he say it, and why?

Answer: The cricket speaks these words when in his home he finds no food to eat in winter.

Ques: (i) Find in the poem the lines that mean the same as “Neither a borrower nor a lender be” (Shakespeare).

(ii) What is your opinion of the ant’s principles?

Answer: (i) The line is: But we ants never borrow; we ants never lend.

(ii) Ant’s principle is not bad. It teaches a lesson to everybody to plan for a rainy day.

Ques: The ant tells the cricket to “dance the winter away.” Do you think the word ‘dance’ is appropriate here? If so, why?

Answer: The word ‘dance’ here means ‘merrymaking and wasting time.’ It is appropriate here. Irresponsible cricket does not deserve any sympathy.

Ques: (i) Which lines in the poem express the poet’s comment? Read them aloud.

(ii) Write the comment in your own words.

Answer: (i) The poet’s comment is expressed in the last two lines.

“Folks call this a fable, 111 warrant it true.”

(ii) People say that this story of the cricket and the ant is imaginary or a fable with a moral. But I think that the story is true and educational. Some people live only in the present. They spend what they earn, and make merry. But they regret this habit later on.

Ques: If you know a fable in your own language narrate it to your classmates.

