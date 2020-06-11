NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English - It So Happened Textbook- Chapter 6: The Fight

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English - It So Happened Textbook- Chapter 6: The FightNCERT Solutions for Class 8 English - It So Happened Textbook- Chapter 6: The Fight

Check Class 8 NCERT Solutions for English Subject. In this article, we have provided NCERT Solutions for Chapter 6 from the English It So Happened Textbook. The story is about a boy Ranji who discovers a pool in the forest and plunges into it for a swim. There is serious trouble between him and someone else over who has a right to the pool. A fight ensues. The first round ends in a draw. The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 8th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English - It So Happened Textbook- Chapter 6

Ques: 1. In what way is the forest pool different from the one which Ranji knew in the Rajputana desert?

The other boy asked Ranji to ‘explain’ himself.

2. (i) What did he expect Ranji to say?

(ii) Was he, in your opinion, right or wrong to ask this question?

3. Between Ranji and the other boy, who is trying to start a quarrel? Give a reason for your answer.

4. “Then we will have to continue the fight,” said the other.

(i) What made him say that?

(ii) Did the fight continue? If not, why not?

Answer: 1. In the Rajputana desert, the pools were sticky and muddy where women washed clothes or buffaloes wallowed. But the forest pool was clean, cold and inviting. So Ranji leapt into the water for swimming.

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English: Honeydew Textbook (Story) - All Chapters

2. (i) The other boy, Suraj, expected Ranji to say ‘sorry’.

(ii) Suraj was a bully. He was wrong to prevent Ranji from using the pool. The pool was common property.

3. It is Suraj who starts the quarrel. He asks Ranji to run away from the pool. He even threatens to beat him.

4. (i) Suraj spoke the above words because he was tired but he did not want to spare Ranji who refused to accept defeat. So he deferred the fight for the next day.

(ii) No, the fight didn’t continue the next day. Both Suraj and Ranji needed each other’s help, so they compromised. Suraj asked Ranji to teach him to dive and swim under water. While Ranji agreed to become a wrestler with the help of Suraj.

Ques: 1. What is it that Ranji finds difficult to explain at home?

2. Ranji sees his adversary in the bazaar.

(i) What does he wish to do?

(ii) What does he actually do, and why?

3. Ranji is not at all eager for a second fight. Why does he go back to the pool, then?

4. Who was the better swimmer? How do you know it?

5. What surprises the warrior?

6. Now that they are at the pool, why don’t they continue the fight?

7. Ranji’s superiority over the other boy is obvious in the following:

Physical strength:, good diving, his being a fighter, sense of humour, swimming under water, making a good point, willingness to help.

Underline the relevant phrases.

8. What, according to you, makes the two adversaries turn into good friends in a matter of minutes? Explain it as you have understood it.

Answer: 1. Ranji had several cuts and bruises on his face and arms. He finds it difficult to explain the injuries at home.

2. (i) At first Ranji felt like turning away and look the other way. His second thought was to hit his enemy with the lemonade bottle.

(ii) He actually stands his ground and only scowls at Suraj.

3. Ranji decides to go back to the pool to gain self-respect. If he surrenders now, he will be beaten for all time

4. Ranji was decidedly the better swimmer. We know it when he swims across the pool as his opponent says. He dived for long into the water.

5. Ranji executes another perfect dive. Swimming underwater, he circles Suraj and comes upon him from behind. The warrior, Suraj, is surprised to see Ranji’s skill.

6. At the pool, the two contestants forgot to continue the fight. Their interest shifts to swimming and swinging (diving).

7. Good diving, swimming under water, willingness to help, sense of humour.

8. Ranji and Suraj, two adversaries, turned into good friends in a few minutes for a couple of reasons. Both were tired of fighting. Both needed each other’s help, guidance and support. Suraj wanted to learn diving from Ranji. While Ranji liked the idea of becoming a strong wrestler with the help of Suraj

Ques: Is fighting the only way of resolving differences of opinion? What else can be done to reach a mutually acceptable settlement?

Answer: Fighting is not the only way to resolve a dispute. The best course is to start a dialogue with a cool head. In case they fail to agree on any point, they can appoint an arbiter or middleman acceptable to both.

Ques: Have you ever been in a serious fight only to realise later that it was unnecessary and futile? Share your experience/views with others frankly and honestly.

Answer: People usually quarrel over minor issues which can be resolved over a cup of tea. Such violent quarrels harm both the parties. In a war, no party actually wins. Both suffer equally and feel sorry later on. Every person can recall one or two occasions of this type.

Ques: Why do some of us find it necessary to prove that we are better than others? Will you be amused or annoyed to read the following sign at the back of the car in front of you?

Answer: Answer Yourself

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English: Honeydew Textbook - All Poetry Chapters







