NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics: Chapter 2 - Constitutional Design (Social Science)

Check NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics: Chapter 2 Constitutional Design and prepare for CBSE Class 9 Social Science exam 2020-21. Here, you will also get links to access other important articles for exam preparation.

NCERT Book for Class 9 Social Science: Download Chapter-wise PDF of History, Geography, Economics, Civics

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics: Chapter 2 - Constitutional Design:

1. Here are some false statements. Identify the mistake in each case and rewrite these correctly based on what you have read in this chapter.

a. Leaders of the freedom movement had an open mind about whether the country should be democratic or not after independence.

b. Members of the Constituent Assembly of India held the same views on all provisions of the Constitution.

c. A country that has a constitution must be a democracy.

d. Constitution cannot be amended because it is the supreme law of a country.

Answer:

a. Leaders of the freedom movement had a consensus that after independence, India will be a democratic nation.

b. Members of the constituent assembly of India held the same views on the basic principles of the constitution.

c. A democratic country country must have a constitution.

d. A constitution can be amended to keep up with the needs of the citizens.

2. Which of these was the most salient underlying conflict in the making of a democratic constitution in South Africa?

a. Between South Africa and its neighbours

b. Between men and women

c. Between the white majority and the black minority

d. Between the coloured minority and the black majority

Answer:

d. Between the coloured minority and the black majority

3. Which of these is a provision that a democratic constitution does not have?

a. Powers of the head of the state

b. Name of the head of the state

c. Powers of the legislature

d. Name of the country

Answer:

b. Name of the head of the state

4. Match the following leaders with their roles in the making of the Constitution:

a. Motilal Nehru i President of the Constituent Assembly

b. B.R. Ambedkar ii Member of the Constituent Assembly

c. Rajendra Prasad iii Chairman of the Drafting Committee

d. Sarojini Naidu iv Prepared a Constitution for India in 1928

Answer:

a. Motilal Nehru iv Prepared a Constitution for India in 1928

b. B.R. Ambedkar iii Chairman of the Drafting Committee

c. Rajendra Prasad i President of the Constituent Assembly

d. Sarojini Naidu ii Member of the Constituent Assembly

5. Read again the extracts from Nehru’s speech ‘Tryst with Destiny’ and answer the following:

a. Why did Nehru use the expression “not wholly or in full measure” in the first sentence?

b. What pledge did he want the makers of the Indian Constitution to take?

c. “The ambition of the greatest man of our generation has been to wipe every tear from every eye”. Who was he referring to?

Answer:

a. Because he wanted it to be a progressive process.

b. He wanted makers of the Indian constitution should be committed to the service of India and her people.

c. He was referring to Mahatma Gandhi.

6. Here are some of the guiding values of the Constitution and their meaning. Rewrite them by matching them correctly.

a. Sovereign i Government will not favour any religion.

b. Republic ii People have the supreme right to make decisions.

c. Fraternity iii Head of the state is an elected person.

d. Secular iv People should live like brothers and sisters.

Answer:

a. Sovereign ii People have the supreme right to make decisions.

b. Republic iii Head of the state is an elected person.

c. Fraternity iv People should live like brothers and sisters.

d. Secular i Government will not favour any religion.

7. How did your school celebrate the Constitution Day on November exercises 26th? Prepare a brief report.

Answer:

[Do it yourself based on your experience.]

8 Here are different opinions about what made India a democracy.

How much importance would you give to each of these factors?

a. Democracy in India is gift of the British rulers. We received training to work with representative legislative institutions under the British rule.

b. Freedom Struggle challenged the colonial exploitation and denial of different freedoms to Indians. Free India could not be anything but democratic.

c. We were lucky to have leaders who had democratic convictions. The denial of democracy in several other newly independent countries shows the important role of these leaders.

Answer:

a. It is true that the experience of Britishers helped us to form institutions in independent India but it cannot be considered as a gift of the Britishers, as Indian struggles for many years for independent India.

c. Yes, India is a democratic country after independence because of our leaders and their decisions.

9 Read the following extract from a conduct book for ‘married women’, published in 1912. ‘God has made the female species delicate and fragile both physically and emotionally, pitiably incapable of self-defence. They are destined thus by God to remain in male protection – of father, husband and son – all their lives. Women should, therefore, not despair, but feel obliged that they can dedicate themselves to the service of men’. Do you think the values expressed in this para reflected the values underlying our constitution? Or does this go against the constitutional values?

Answer:

It goes against the constitutional values as the values expressed in the given para is totally contradictory to the values underlying by our constitutions. Ite reflects gender descrimination.

10 Read the following statements about a constitution. Give reasons why each of these is true or not true.

a. The authority of the rules of the constitution is the same as that of any other law.

b. Constitution lays down how different organs of the government will be formed.

c. Rights of citizens and limits on the power of the government are laid down in the constitution.

d. A constitution is about institutions, not about values

Answer:

a. Not true as the constitution is the supreme law.

b. True because the constitution decides the role and powers of the legislature, judiciary executive.

c. True because the constitution provides rights to citizens and limits on the power of the government.

d. Note true because the constitution endures values on which all institutions work.