NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Geography (Social Science): Chapter 3 - Drainage. These NCERT Solutions are very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 9 Social Science exam 2020-21. With this article, you can also access other important articles for the preparation of CBSE 9th Social Science exam 2020-21.

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Geography (Social Science): Chapter 3 - Drainage

1.Choose the right answer from the four alternatives given below.

(i) In which of the following states is the Wular lake located?

(a) Rajasthan

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Punjab

(d) Jammu and Kashmir

Answer (i):

(d) Jammu and Kashmir.

(ii) The river Narmada has its source at

(a) Satpura

(b) Brahmagiri

(c) Amarkantak

(d) Slopes of the Western Ghats

Answer (ii):

(c) Amarkantak.

(iii) Which one of the following lakes is a salt water lake?

(a) Sambhar

(b) Dal

(c) Wular

(d) Gobind Sagar

Answer (iii):

(a) Sambhar.

(iv) Which one of the following is the longest river of the Peninsular India?

(a) Narmada

(b) Krishna

(c) Godavari

(d) Mahanadi

Answer (iv):

(c) Godavari.

(v) Which one amongst the following rivers flows through a rift valley?

(a) Mahanadi

(b) Tungabhadra

(c) Krishna

(d) Tapi

Answer (v):

(d) Tapi.

2. Answer the following questions briefly.

(i) What is meant by a water divide? Give an example.

Answer:

A water divide is an elevated area such as upland or mountain which separates two drainage basins.

(ii) Which is the largest river basin in India?

Answer:

The Ganga river basin.

(iii) Where do the rivers Indus and Ganga have their origin?

Answer:

The Ganga river originates from Gangotri glacier in Uttaranchal whereas Indus river rises in Tibet, near Lake Mansarowar.

(iv) Name the two headstreams of the Ganga. Where do they meet to form the Ganga?

Answer:

Alaknanda and Bhagirathi are the two headstreams of Ganga and they both meet to form Ganga at Devprayag.

(v) Why does the Brahmaputra in its Tibetan part have less silt, despite a longer course?

Answer:

In Tibet, the river carries a smaller volume of water and less silt as it is a cold and a dry area.

(vi) Which two Peninsular rivers flow through trough?

Answer:

The Narmada and the Tapi.

(vii) State some economic benefits of rivers and lakes.

Answer:

There are several economic benefits of rivers and lakes some of them are

- They provided water for irrigation

- They also provide water for industrial purpose

- They are major source of livelihood and provide of food

3. Below are given names of a few lakes of India. Group them under two categories – natural and created by human beings.

(a) Wular (b) Dal

(c) Nainital (d) Bhimtal

(e) Gobind Sagar (f) Loktak

(g) Barapani (h) Chilika

(i) Sambhar (j) Rana Pratap Sagar

(k) Nizam Sagar (l) Pulicat

(m) Nagarjuna Sagar (n) Hirakund

Answer 3:

Natural Lakes Man Made Lakes - Barapani - Dal - Loktal - Nainital - Bhimtal - Chilika - Sambhar - Pulicat - Wular - Hirakud - Gobind Sagar - Nizam Sagar - Nagarjuan Sagar - Rana Pratap Sagar

Discuss the significant difference between the Himalayan and the Peninsular rivers.

Answer 4:

The Himalayan River The Peninsular River These are perennial rivers and it means that they have water throughout the year. A large number of the Peninsular rivers are seasonal and their flow is dependent on rainfall.

Compare the east flowing and the west flowing rivers of the Peninsular plateau.

Answer 5:

East flowing rivers West flowing rivers Cauvery, Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna are some of the major rivers. Narmada and Tapi are the only two long west-flowing rivers. They flow towards the Bay of Bengal. They flow towards the Arabian Sea. Have many tributaries. Have lesser tributaries. They carry large sediments They carry lesser sediments

6. Why are rivers important for the country’s economy?

Answer 6:

Rivers have been of fundamental importance throughout human history. Water from rivers is a basic natural resource, essential for various human activities.

Therefore, riverbanks have attracted settlers from ancient times. These settlements have now become big cities. Using rivers for irrigation, navigation, hydropower generation is of special significance — particularly to a country like India, where agriculture is the major source of livelihood of the majority of its population.

