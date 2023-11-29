NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Maths Exercise 1.1 Chapter 1, PDF Download

The NCERT books are the main study resource in the majority of schools in India and are known for their accuracy and easy-to-understand language. The concepts are explained lucidly with relevant examples and plenty of practice questions. There are multiple topic-wise exercises in each chapter of the NCERT books. Today, we take a look at the subject of mathematics in class 9.

Ever since the re-introduction of board exams in Class 10, the CBSE and NCERT have made a lot of changes in the curriculum. The format of questions, learning approach and topics have been modified. Since class 9 lays the foundation of mathematics, it’s essential for students to learn each and every concept by heart. The first chapter in the Class 9 NCERT book is Number Systems and is among the most basic and easiest chapters in the book, but only for those students to practice regularly.

In fact, the Class 9 chapter 1 Number System and its many exercises can improve the overall score in the final exams. As per the rationalized syllabus, there are 5 individual exercises in Class 9 Maths book chapter 1, and today we bring you exercise 1.1 class 9 Maths NCERT solutions.

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Maths Exercise 1.1

Recommended:

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Maths

NCERT Book for Class 9th Maths PDF 2023-24 (REVISED)

NCERT Class 9 Books All Subjects PDF 2023-24 (Rationalised)

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 PDF (2023-24)