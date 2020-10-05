NCL Admit Card 2020 Releasing on 15 October for Various Posts, Check NCL Singrauli Exam Date & Details Here

NCL Admit Card 2020: Northern Coalfields Limited has released a notice regarding the commencement of recruitment exam for the post of Mining Sirdar T&S Grade C, Surveyor T & S Grade B and Paramedical Staff. All such candidates who applied for NCL Recruitment 2020 for Mining Sirdar, Surveyor and Paramedical Posts will be able to download soon admit card through the official website of NCL.i.e.nclcil.in.

As per the notice released by NCL, the exam for Mining Sirdar T&S Grade C, Surveyor T & S Grade B and Paramedical Staff Posts will be conducted on 8 November 2020 at the various exam centres. Candidates will be able to check the exam centre details in the provided admit card only. Admit Cards will be enabled for downloading from the official website of NCL i.e. www.nclcil.in from 15 October 2020. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website for latest updates.

Earlier, The written exam for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff was scheduled on 29th March 2020 as a proactive measure to prevent of Novel Corona Virus (COVID 2019).

Download NLC Mining Sirdar & Supervisor Exam 2020 Date Notice

Admit Card - to active on 15 October 2020

This recruitment is being done to recruit 95 vacancies out of which 88 vacancies are of Mining Sirdar T&S Gr. C and 7 are for Surveyor T&S Gr. B (Mining) for regular deployment across different Mines/ Establishments of NCL in Singrauli District of Madhya Pradesh and Sonebhadra District of Uttar Pradesh.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test. Written test will be conducted separately for each post. The test will be of 100 Marks for 90 minutes duration, in two parts; Part A for 70 marks of technical sections pertaining to the relevant post and Part B for 30 marks of general.

The Written test will comprise of objective type questions with four choices of answer and there will be no negative marking for any wrong answer. The written test will comprise of questions related to concerned Technical domain, general intelligence, mental ability etc. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.