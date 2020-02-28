NDA Admit Card 2019 to release soon @upsc.gov.in, Check UPSC NDA 1 Hall Ticket 2020 Release Date Here

NDA Admit Card 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release NDA 1 Admit Card 2020 on its website. Candidates who are going to appear this year will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

According to the media reports, UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2020 will be released in March. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards by using their credentials on the official website of UPSC. The commission will not provide paper admit card to the candidates. Candidates will have to take a printout of the admit card on their own for future reference.

In case, any candidate fails to download UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2020 they may contact the commission. The details regarding the same will be provided to the candidate from the facilitation counter either in person or over the phone. The candidate will have to provide their name, registration id, roll number, name of the candidate and postal address (which was given in the NDA application form) while reporting for any issue.

Candidates are advised to carry hard copy of the UPSC NDA 1 Hall Ticket 2020 along with a valid proof of identity on the day of the exam. Otherwise, they may not be permitted to appear in the exam. Candidates will be able to download their admit card through this article once it is activated on the official website. Candidates are required to follow the instructions given in this article to download NDA 1 Admit Card 2020.

Where and How to Download NDA 1 Admit Card 2020?