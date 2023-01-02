NDA Recruitment 2023 For 251 Group C Posts @ndacivrect.gov.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NDA has invited online application for the 251 Group C Posts on its official website. Check NDA Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune has released job notification in the Employment News 31 December 2022-06 January 2023. A total of 251 Group C Posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Painter, Civilian Motor Driver, Compositor-cum-Painter, Cinema Projectionist-II, Cook, Fireman, Blacksmith, TA-Baker & Confectioner, TA-Cylce Repairer, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification on or before 21 days from publication in ‘Employment News'.

To apply for NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification candidates should have requisite educational qualification including Matriculation/12th Class Passed/Diploma/Industrial Training Institute Pass Certificate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Important Date NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before 21 days from publication in ‘Employment News'.

Vacancy Details NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Lower Division Clerk-27

Painter-01

Draughtsman-01

Civilian Motor Driver (OG)-08

Compositor cum Printer-01

Cinema Projectionist-II-01

Cook-12

Fireman-10

Blacksmith-01

TA – Baker & Confectioner-02

TA – Cycle Repairer-05

MTS Officer – Training-182

Eligibility Criteria NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educatonal Qualification

LDC: 12th Class pass from a recognized Board or University; and

(b) Skill Test : A typing Speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on

computer (Time allowed 10 Minutes) (35 wpm and 30 wpm correspond to 10500 key depressions per hour/ 9000 key depressions per hour on average of 5 key depression for each word).

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification/ Technical Qualification required/Age/Reservation and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla-https://ndacivrect.gov.in/

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment Adv. pdficon/General Instruction' available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window.

Download NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply For NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the the website https://ndacivrect.gov.in within the 21 days from publication in ‘Employment News'