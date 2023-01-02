NDA Recruitment 2023 For 251 Group C Posts @ndacivrect.gov.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NDA has invited online application for the 251 Group C Posts on its official website. Check  NDA Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NDA Recruitment 2023
NDA Recruitment 2023

NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune has released job notification in the Employment News 31 December 2022-06 January 2023. A total of 251 Group C Posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Painter, Civilian Motor Driver, Compositor-cum-Painter, Cinema Projectionist-II, Cook, Fireman, Blacksmith, TA-Baker & Confectioner, TA-Cylce Repairer, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and others. 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification on or before 21 days from publication in ‘Employment News'.

To apply for NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification candidates should have requisite educational qualification including Matriculation/12th Class Passed/Diploma/Industrial Training Institute Pass Certificate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

 

Important Date NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before 21 days from publication in ‘Employment News'.

Vacancy Details NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Lower Division Clerk-27
Painter-01
Draughtsman-01
Civilian Motor Driver (OG)-08
Compositor cum Printer-01
Cinema Projectionist-II-01
Cook-12
Fireman-10
Blacksmith-01
TA – Baker & Confectioner-02
TA – Cycle Repairer-05
MTS Officer – Training-182

Eligibility Criteria NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educatonal Qualification
LDC: 12th Class pass from a recognized Board or University; and
(b) Skill Test : A typing Speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on
computer (Time allowed 10 Minutes) (35 wpm and 30 wpm correspond to 10500 key depressions per hour/ 9000 key depressions per hour on average of 5 key depression for each word).
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification/ Technical Qualification required/Age/Reservation and other updates for the posts. 

How To Download: NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla-https://ndacivrect.gov.in/
Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
Click on the link - ‘  Recruitment Adv. pdficon/General Instruction' available on the home page.
Now you will get the PDF of the NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window.
Download NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF

How To Apply For NDA Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the the website https://ndacivrect.gov.in within the 21 days from publication in ‘Employment News'

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next