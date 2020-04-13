NDMC Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for 19 Sr Resident Posts in Delhi

NDMC Recruitment 2020: North Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has invited applications for the Senior Resident posts on contractual basis for 89 days. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17 April 2020. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease at the time of interview.

Important Date:

Interview Date - 17 April 2020 (Friday)

Time - 11 AM

Venue - Auditorium of Kasturba Hospital, 2nd Floor, Library Hall, Darayaganj, New - Delhi - 110002

North Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Senior Resident Vacancy Details

Sr Resident - 19 Posts

Obstetrics & Gynaecology: 7 Posts

Paediatrics: 2 Posts

Anaesthesia: 2 Posts

Medicine: 2 Posts

Radiology: 3 Posts

Pathology - 1 Post

Eye - 1 Post

ENT - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident Job

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Post Graduate (PG) Degree of DNB or PG Diploma or MBBS with 2 years of experience, one of year of which should be in the same specialty

NDMC Sr Resident Official Notification PDF Download Here Click Here NDMC Official Website Link Click Here

How to Apply for NDMC Sr Resident Posts 2020

Interested candidates can apply North Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format and submit their application with updated resume including relevant documents on 17 April 2020 upto 10: 30 AM in the office of Medical Superintendent/Kasturba Hospital.

Also See:

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2020: Walk-in for 04 Public Health Manager and Other (Kurukshetra) Posts