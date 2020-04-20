NDMC Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for Psychiatrist Posts

NDMC Recruitment 2020: North Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has invited applications for the post of Psychiatrist. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 24 April 2020.

Important Date:

Interview Date - 24 April 2020

Time - 09:00 AM

Venue - Auditorium of Kasturba Hospital, 2nd Floor, Library Hall, Darayaganj, New - Delhi - 110002

North Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Psychiatrist Vacancy Details

Psychiatrist - 1 Post

Salary:

Rs. 2500 per two hours per day

Eligibility Criteria for North Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Psychiatrist Job

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

MD/DNB/Diploma in Psychiatry in the Concerned specialty from a recognized university/institution post MD/DNB 03 years or Diploma 05 years experience

Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in the concerned specialty i.e. MD/DNB (Psychiatry)/M.D. (psychological Medicine one Medicine/Diploma in psychological (Edin) of two diploma in psychological (Mc. Gill) of two years course/ D.P.M or equivalent

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

How to Apply for North Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Psychiatrist Posts

Interested candidates can appear for walk in interview at the Office of the Director (Medical Services), New Delhi Municipal Council, Charak Palika Hospital, Moti Bagh-I, New Delhi - 110021 with their Bio-Data and all original certificate and documents with one size photograph and self attested copies.



