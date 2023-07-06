NEET & JEE Results 2023 - Aakash Students consistently achieve high marks

Aakash Institute has once again demonstrated its superiority in NEET-UG and JEE (Advanced) 2023.

Aakash Institute has once again demonstrated its superiority in NEET-UG and JEE (Advanced) 2023. Aakash Institute's classroom programme students have obtained AIR 3, 5, 6, and 8 among the Top 10 AIR in NEET-UG, which is an outstanding accomplishment and demonstrates the devotion and the institute's and the students' hard work. Aakash classroom students have also got 6 places in the Top 50 AIR in JEE (Advanced), namely AIR 27, 28, 29, 31, 36, and 42. The students' remarkable result in both of these highly difficult tests is a tribute to the quality of education and training given by Aakash. This astounding success has confirmed Aakash Institute's place as the best exam preparation tutoring school in the country.



NEET Results 2023 - Aakash has the most number of top scorers from classroom programmes

The number of students who qualified for NEET-UG from Aakash Institute in 2023 would be astonishing: 1,07,009. The classroom programme enrolled 94,893 students, while the distance and digital learning programmes registered the remaining 12,116.

In NEET-UG 2023 (Including Classroom + Distance + Digital), Aakashians rated 6th in the Top 10 AIR, 30th in the Top 50 AIR, and 57th in the Top 100 AIR, with 18 State/UT Toppers. In NEET-UG 2023, 145 Aakashians earned more than 700 marks. As a result, it continues to uphold its history of attaining high AIRs in NEET-UG.

Our students have accomplished tremendous things and are an inspiration to us all because of their dedication and tenacity. Kaustav Bauri (AIR 3, NEET-UG 2023) discusses how the rigors of the Aakash programme helped him pass the test - "I gave all of the practice tests. I performed mistake analysis after each exam and participated in Aakash's test discussion sessions, which aided me.

Their stories serve as a reminder that with just one person cheering you on to the finish line, you can conquer any challenge.



JEE (Advanced) Results: Aakashians shine once more

JEE (Advanced) 2023 certified a total of 2340 Aakashians. There were 2160 registered in the classroom programme, and 180 in the Distance & Digital Learning Programmes.

This extraordinary achievement may be due to the students' and faculty's constant hard work and unwavering efforts at Aakash Institute. The students have demonstrated that, with dedication and determination, everything is achievable. The faculty's consistent support and encouragement have surely contributed to the students' achievement.

The curriculum and teaching style at Aakash is designed to ensure that following rounds of practice, every student is prepared for the most difficult problems. Aditya Neeraje (JEE-Adv 2023) - "Towards the conclusion, the Test Series at Aakash was quite useful in identifying my weak idea We were well prepared for a challenging exam because of the rigor and difficulty

level of the questions."

To see the remarkable success tales of youngsters who performed exceptionally well in the JEE Advanced 2023, Click here

Flag Bearers of Aakash Institute

Kaustav Bauri of Aakash Institute obtained AIR 3 with 716/720 points in NEET-UG 2023. He is enrolled in a two-year classroom programme.



Dhruv Advani, the Karnataka State Topper, received an AIR 5 with 715/720 in NEET-UG 2023 and was accepted into a three-year classroom programme.

Surya Siddharth N, a 4-year classroom programme student at Aakash Institute, received AIR 6 with 715/720 in NEET-UG 2023.

Swayam Shakti T, an Odisha State Topper, received AIR 8 with 715/720 in NEET-UG 2023. He is enrolled in a three-year classroom programme.

Aditya Neeraje, our JEE (Advanced) topper, has achieved AIR 27. He is enrolled in a two-year classroom programme.

Aakash Gupta, a one-year classroom programme student at Aakash, received AIR 28.

Tanishq Mandhane, a 4-year classroom student at Aakash Institute, has achieved AIR 29.

The students' outstanding achievement may be ascribed to Aakash Institute's focused, disciplined, and competitive learning environment, which is supported by extensive study material, a rigorous test and assessment schedule, and a student-first attitude.

Furthermore, Aakashians' success in NEET-UG and JEE (Advanced) 2023 is due to their dedication, hard effort, and the institute's coaching. Aakash Institute's exceptional teaching methodology, faculty, and commitment to delivering quality education and preparing students for a successful career in medicine and engineering has resulted in an impressive number of students qualifying for NEET-UG and JEE (Advanced) 2023. "I had wonderful teachers at Aakash Institute, They were quite helpful in making things stick. I didn't have to do any extra work at home since they teach so effectively and we got so much practice in class",says Dhruv Advani (AIR 5, NEET-UG 2023).

To see all of the ranks, go to

If you wish to pursue a profession in medicine or engineering and pass the NEET or JEE with flying colors, join Aakash Institute and begin your preparation immediately.

