NEET UG 2023 Objection Window Closes Today, Result Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023: NTA will close the answer key objection window today, June 6. Candidates can raise their objections by visiting the official portal. However, it is expected that the testing agency will release the NEET UG 2023 result soon in online mode. Once released, candidates can check their results at neet.nta.nic.in. Check details here

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the answer key objection window for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) on today, June 6, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have doubts regarding the provisional answer key can raise their queries by visiting the official website of NEET UG exam 2023. However, it is expected that the testing agency will announce the NEET UG result soon in online mode. Once released, those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam that was conducted on May 7, 2023, can check and download their respective scorecards from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the data released, this year, 20,87,449 candidates have appeared for the NEET UG examination at 4,097 different centres located in 499 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India. Along with the announcement of the results, NTA will also release the category-wise cutoff and rank list of the candidates.

The testing agency has issued the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded responses for NEET UG 2023 on the website- neet.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenges. The last date to raise objections against the answer key, OMR and response sheet is June 6, till 11.50 PM.

NEET UG 2023: Answer Key Challenge

Candidates who have doubts in the NEET UG 2023 provisional answer key have the option to raise objections against it. They are required to make the payment of Rs 200 as a non-refundable processing fee for each challenge raised.

Check the official notification here

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Challenge - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to raise objections against NEET UG answer key 2023?

In order to raise objections against the NEET UG provisional answer key 2023, candidates are advised to go through the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the challenge answer key window available under candidate's activity

Step 3: Select the login options i.e. through application number and date of birth, or application number and password

Step 4: Go through the OMR response sheet

Step 5: Upload the required supporting documents by selecting choose file in the specified format

Step 6: Make the online payment of the prescribed fee

Step 7: Submit the details to proceed further

Step 8: Download and print a hard copy of the challenge answer key challenge form for future use

List of websites to check NEET UG result 2023

Candidates can check and download their NEET Undergraduate results from the below-mentioned websites.

neet.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in

Details mentioned on the NEET UG 2023 scorecard

As per the past year’s trends, it is expected that the NEET UG scorecard 2023 will have the following details on it.

Candidate's name

Roll number

Application Number

Candidate's personal details

Percentile obtained in subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology)

Total marks obtained by the candidate

Percentile score

NEET All India Rank (AIR)

NEET Qualifying status (Pass or fail)

NEET AIR for 15% AIQ seats

NEET Cutoff Score

How to check NEET UG result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download their NEET UG results from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the - view NEET-UG 2023 result tab available on the screen

Step 3: A new login page for NEET UG result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out all the required details such as roll number and date of birth, and click the submit button

Step 5: The NEET UG 2023 result cum scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and print a hardcopy of it for future reference