Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NFL MT Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Management Trainee @nationalfertilizers.com

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is hiring Management Trainee (MT). Check Details Here.

Created On: Nov 2, 2021 14:41 IST
NFL MT Recruitment 2021
NFL MT Recruitment 2021

NFL MT Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has released a short notice for the post of Management Trainee (MT). Vacancies are available for Marketing and HR Domains. Online application will start from tomorrow, 03 November 2021 on nationalfertilizers.com. The link of NFL Management Trainee Online Application will be deactivated on 23 November 2021.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application -03 November 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application - 23 November 2021

NFL Vacancy Details

  • Management Trainee Marketing - 12 Posts
  • Management Trainee HR - 12 Posts

NFL MT Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidates can check the qualification, once the detailed notification is released.

NFL MT Age Limit:

18 to 30 years

Selection Process for NFL MT  Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of online exam only. There will be no interview.

How to Apply for NFL Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 03 to 23 November 2021:

  • Visit the official website of NFL - nationalfertilizers.com
  • Go to ‘Career’ Section and click ‘Recruitment in NFL’
  • Click on the link ‘Recruitment of Management Trainee in NFL 2021’
  • Now, click on the link application link
  • Fill up all the required fields.
  • Click on “Make payment” which will take you to Payment Gateway, which has been authorized to collect the application fee /processing charges on behalf of NFL.

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.