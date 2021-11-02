NFL MT Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Management Trainee @nationalfertilizers.com

NFL MT Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has released a short notice for the post of Management Trainee (MT). Vacancies are available for Marketing and HR Domains. Online application will start from tomorrow, 03 November 2021 on nationalfertilizers.com. The link of NFL Management Trainee Online Application will be deactivated on 23 November 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application -03 November 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 23 November 2021

NFL Vacancy Details

Management Trainee Marketing - 12 Posts

Management Trainee HR - 12 Posts

NFL MT Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidates can check the qualification, once the detailed notification is released.

NFL MT Age Limit:

18 to 30 years

Selection Process for NFL MT Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of online exam only. There will be no interview.

How to Apply for NFL Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 03 to 23 November 2021: