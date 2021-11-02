NFL MT Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Management Trainee @nationalfertilizers.com

NFL MT Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has released a short notice for the post of Management Trainee (MT). Vacancies are available for Marketing and HR Domains. Online application will start from tomorrow, 03 November 2021 on nationalfertilizers.com. The link of NFL Management Trainee Online Application will be deactivated on 23 November 2021.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application -03 November 2021
- Last Date of Online Application - 23 November 2021
NFL Vacancy Details
- Management Trainee Marketing - 12 Posts
- Management Trainee HR - 12 Posts
NFL MT Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
The candidates can check the qualification, once the detailed notification is released.
NFL MT Age Limit:
18 to 30 years
Selection Process for NFL MT Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of online exam only. There will be no interview.
How to Apply for NFL Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 03 to 23 November 2021:
- Visit the official website of NFL - nationalfertilizers.com
- Go to ‘Career’ Section and click ‘Recruitment in NFL’
- Click on the link ‘Recruitment of Management Trainee in NFL 2021’
- Now, click on the link application link
- Fill up all the required fields.
- Click on “Make payment” which will take you to Payment Gateway, which has been authorized to collect the application fee /processing charges on behalf of NFL.