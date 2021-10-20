NFL Recruitment 2021 for 183 JEA and Other Posts, Apply Online @nationalfertilizers.com From Tomorrow

NFL Recruitment 2021: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has published a notification for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant, Loco Attendant Gr II, Loco Attendant Gr III, Attendant Gr I & Marketing Representative. Energetic, young & qualified candidates can apply online for Non-Executive (Worker) level positions from 21 October 2021 on nationalfertilizers.com. The candidates the online application link will be available till 10 November 2021.

A total of 183 vacancies are available under Marketing, Transportation and various Technical Disciplines 2021, against advertisement No. 03/2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 21 October 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 10 November 2021

NFL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 183

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade 2 (Production) - 87

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade 2 (Instrumentation) - 87

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade 2 (Electrical) - 87

Loco Attendant Gr II - 04

Loco Attendant Gr III - 19

Attendant Gr I - 36

Marketing Representative - 15

Salary:

Junior Engineering Assistant - Rs. 23000-56500

Loco Attendant Gr II - Rs. 21500-52000

Loco Attendant Gr III - Rs. 21500-52000

Attendant Gr I - Rs. 21500-52000

Marketing Representative - Rs. 24000-67000

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineering Assistant Production - Regular B.Sc. (with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) with

minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against

reserved positions Or Regular 03 years Diploma in Chemical Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

JEA Instrumentation - Diploma in Instrumentation or Instrumentation & Control or Electronics & Instrumentation or Electronics Instrumentation & Control or Industrial Instrumentation or Process Control Instrumentation or Electronics & Electrical or Applied Electronics & Instrumentation or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Control Engineering or Electronics Engineering or Instrumentation & Process Control with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Electronics & Electrical or Applied Electronics & Instrumentation or Electronics & Communication or

Electronics & Control Engineering or Electronics Engineering or Instrumentation & Process Control with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

JEA Electrical - Diploma in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions. Loco Attendant Gr III - Matriculation/ SSLC/ SSC + full time ITI in Mechanic Diesel trade with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates

against reserved positions and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) Or Matriculation / SSLC/ SSC with NAC (awarded by NCTVT on passing the All India Trade Test) in the trade of Mechanical Diesel. The candidate should not be color blind and must have minimum vision standard of 6/6.

Loco Attendant Gr II - Full Time 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions from an AICTE recognized Institute. The candidate should not be colour blind and must have minimum vision standard of 6/6.

Attendant Gr I Electrical/Fitter - Matric + Regular ITI (Electrician/Fitter) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Marketing Representative - Regular B.Sc. (Agriculture) with 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/ PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Age Limit:

18 to 30 years

Selection Process for NFL Non Executive Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of online exam only. There will be no interview.

How to Apply for NFL JEA Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 21 October to 10 November 2021:

Step 1 - Go to official website of NFL - nationalfertilizers.com

Step 2 - Visit ‘Career’ Section

Step 3 - Go to ‘Recruitment in NFL’

Step 4 - Now, click on ‘Recruitment of Non-Executive (Worker) in Marketing, Transportation and various Technical Disciplines 2021’

Step 5 - Click on the link “Apply Online” and Fill up all the required fields.

Step 6 - Making Payment- Click on “Make payment” which will take you to Payment Gateway, which has been authorized to collect the application fee /processing charges on behalf of NFL.

Application Fee:

Rs. 200/-

NFL Recruitment Notification Download