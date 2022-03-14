JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 87 Staff Nurse, MO & Others @beed.gov.in, Check Eligibility

NHM Maharashtra  has invited online application for the 87 Staff Nurse and other post on its official website. Check NHM Maharashtra  recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Mar 14, 2022 16:33 IST
NHM Beed Recruitment 2022
NHM Beed Recruitment 2022

NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM)Beed, Maharashtra has released the notification for recruitment to the 87 posts of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Audiologist,Physiotherapist, Counsellor, Technician, Obstetrician (IPHS),Anesthetist and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 24 March 2022.

A total of 87 positions have been disclosed under various Paramedical Posts including Specialist. In a bid to apply for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification, candidates should have certain educatinal qualifciation including MBBS/Degree in Audiology/MSW/MS ENT / DORL / DNB/MS General Surgery / DNB with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 


Important Dates for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 March 2022

Vacancy Details for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Medical Officer ( SNCU)-01
Medical Officer Unani (UG)-01
Medical Officer RBSK (Female)-01
Audiologist (NPPCD)-01
Physiotherapist (NLEP)-01
Sister Incharge (SNCU)-01
Staff Nurse-34
LHV (Female) PHC-03
Counsellor ( RKSK)-03
Accountants-01
Lab Technician-02
Pharmacist-02
Technician (X-ray )-04
Technician (CT scan)-02
Distrct ASHA Block Facilitator (Female)-01
Specialist
Anesthetist (IPHS) -05
ENT Surgeon (NPPCD)-01
Obstetrician (IPHS)-09
Pediatrician (IPHS)-05
Radiologist (IPHS)-03
Surgeon (IPHS)-03
Physician (IPHS)-03

 

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Medical Officer ( SNCU)-MBBS
Medical Officer Unani (UG)-Unani UG
Medical Officer RBSK (Female)-AYUSH UG
Audiologist (NPPCD)-Degree in Audiology
Physiotherapist (NLEP)-Graduate Degree in Physiotherapy
Sister Incharge (SNCU)-RGNM
Staff Nurse -RGNM
LHV (Female) PHC -RGNM
Counsellor ( RKSK)-MSW
Accountants-B.com + Tally
Lab Technician-12th + DMLT. Diploma
Pharmacist-12th + D.pharm. Diploma
Technician (X-ray )-12th + X-ray Diploma
Technician (CT scan)-12th + CT scan Diploma
Distrct ASHA Block Facilitator (Female)-Any Graduate (Typ. Matathi 30 & English 40,MSCIT)
Specialist
Anesthetist (IPHS) -MD Anesthesia / DA / DNB
ENT Surgeon (NPPCD)-MS ENT / DORL / DNB
Obstetrician (IPHS)-MD/ MS Gyn / DGO / DNB
Pediatrician (IPHS)-MD Paed / DCH / DNB
Radiologist (IPHS)-MD Radiology / DMRD
Surgeon (IPHS)-MS General Surgery / DNB
Physician (IPHS)-MD Medicine / DNB

NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification:

How to Apply for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 23 March 2022. 

FAQ

What is the process to apply for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website on or before 23 March 2022.

What are the numbers of Vacancy in NHM Beed Recruitment 2022?

Check the vacancy details... Medical Officer ( SNCU)-01 Medical Officer Unani (UG)-01 Medical Officer RBSK (Female)-01 Audiologist (NPPCD)-01 Physiotherapist (NLEP)-01 Sister Incharge (SNCU)-01 Staff Nurse-34 LHV (Female) PHC-03 Counsellor ( RKSK)-03 Accountants-01 Lab Technician-02 Pharmacist-02 Technician (X-ray )-04 Technician (CT scan)-02 Distrct ASHA Block Facilitator (Female)-01 Specialist Anesthetist (IPHS) -05 ENT Surgeon (NPPCD)-01 Obstetrician (IPHS)-09 Pediatrician (IPHS)-05 Radiologist (IPHS)-03 Surgeon (IPHS)-03 Physician (IPHS)-03

What are the Important Dates for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022?

Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 March 2022

What is the Eligibility Criteria for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022?

Candidates should have different educational qualification including MBBS/Degree in Audiology/MSW/MS ENT / DORL / DNB/MS General Surgery / DNB with others as mentioned in the notification.

What are the Jobs in NHM Beed Recruitment 2022?

National Health Mission (NHM)Beed, Maharashtra is recruiting total 87 posts of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse and others on its official website.
Job Summary
NotificationNHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 87 Staff Nurse, MO & Others @beed.gov.in, Check Eligibility
Notification Date14 Mar, 2022
Last Date of Submission24 Mar, 2022
Date Of Exam14 Mar, 2022
CityBeed
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Education Qual Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Medical
Next
