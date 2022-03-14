NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 87 Staff Nurse, MO & Others @beed.gov.in, Check Eligibility

NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM)Beed, Maharashtra has released the notification for recruitment to the 87 posts of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Audiologist,Physiotherapist, Counsellor, Technician, Obstetrician (IPHS),Anesthetist and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 24 March 2022.
A total of 87 positions have been disclosed under various Paramedical Posts including Specialist. In a bid to apply for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification, candidates should have certain educatinal qualifciation including MBBS/Degree in Audiology/MSW/MS ENT / DORL / DNB/MS General Surgery / DNB with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Important Dates for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 March 2022
Vacancy Details for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Medical Officer ( SNCU)-01
Medical Officer Unani (UG)-01
Medical Officer RBSK (Female)-01
Audiologist (NPPCD)-01
Physiotherapist (NLEP)-01
Sister Incharge (SNCU)-01
Staff Nurse-34
LHV (Female) PHC-03
Counsellor ( RKSK)-03
Accountants-01
Lab Technician-02
Pharmacist-02
Technician (X-ray )-04
Technician (CT scan)-02
Distrct ASHA Block Facilitator (Female)-01
Specialist
Anesthetist (IPHS) -05
ENT Surgeon (NPPCD)-01
Obstetrician (IPHS)-09
Pediatrician (IPHS)-05
Radiologist (IPHS)-03
Surgeon (IPHS)-03
Physician (IPHS)-03
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Medical Officer ( SNCU)-MBBS
Medical Officer Unani (UG)-Unani UG
Medical Officer RBSK (Female)-AYUSH UG
Audiologist (NPPCD)-Degree in Audiology
Physiotherapist (NLEP)-Graduate Degree in Physiotherapy
Sister Incharge (SNCU)-RGNM
Staff Nurse -RGNM
LHV (Female) PHC -RGNM
Counsellor ( RKSK)-MSW
Accountants-B.com + Tally
Lab Technician-12th + DMLT. Diploma
Pharmacist-12th + D.pharm. Diploma
Technician (X-ray )-12th + X-ray Diploma
Technician (CT scan)-12th + CT scan Diploma
Distrct ASHA Block Facilitator (Female)-Any Graduate (Typ. Matathi 30 & English 40,MSCIT)
Specialist
Anesthetist (IPHS) -MD Anesthesia / DA / DNB
ENT Surgeon (NPPCD)-MS ENT / DORL / DNB
Obstetrician (IPHS)-MD/ MS Gyn / DGO / DNB
Pediatrician (IPHS)-MD Paed / DCH / DNB
Radiologist (IPHS)-MD Radiology / DMRD
Surgeon (IPHS)-MS General Surgery / DNB
Physician (IPHS)-MD Medicine / DNB
NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification:
How to Apply for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 23 March 2022.