NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 87 Staff Nurse, MO & Others @beed.gov.in, Check Eligibility

NHM Maharashtra has invited online application for the 87 Staff Nurse and other post on its official website. Check NHM Maharashtra recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM)Beed, Maharashtra has released the notification for recruitment to the 87 posts of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Audiologist,Physiotherapist, Counsellor, Technician, Obstetrician (IPHS),Anesthetist and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 24 March 2022.

A total of 87 positions have been disclosed under various Paramedical Posts including Specialist. In a bid to apply for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification, candidates should have certain educatinal qualifciation including MBBS/Degree in Audiology/MSW/MS ENT / DORL / DNB/MS General Surgery / DNB with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



Important Dates for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 March 2022

Vacancy Details for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Medical Officer ( SNCU)-01

Medical Officer Unani (UG)-01

Medical Officer RBSK (Female)-01

Audiologist (NPPCD)-01

Physiotherapist (NLEP)-01

Sister Incharge (SNCU)-01

Staff Nurse-34

LHV (Female) PHC-03

Counsellor ( RKSK)-03

Accountants-01

Lab Technician-02

Pharmacist-02

Technician (X-ray )-04

Technician (CT scan)-02

Distrct ASHA Block Facilitator (Female)-01

Specialist

Anesthetist (IPHS) -05

ENT Surgeon (NPPCD)-01

Obstetrician (IPHS)-09

Pediatrician (IPHS)-05

Radiologist (IPHS)-03

Surgeon (IPHS)-03

Physician (IPHS)-03

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer ( SNCU)-MBBS

Medical Officer Unani (UG)-Unani UG

Medical Officer RBSK (Female)-AYUSH UG

Audiologist (NPPCD)-Degree in Audiology

Physiotherapist (NLEP)-Graduate Degree in Physiotherapy

Sister Incharge (SNCU)-RGNM

Staff Nurse -RGNM

LHV (Female) PHC -RGNM

Counsellor ( RKSK)-MSW

Accountants-B.com + Tally

Lab Technician-12th + DMLT. Diploma

Pharmacist-12th + D.pharm. Diploma

Technician (X-ray )-12th + X-ray Diploma

Technician (CT scan)-12th + CT scan Diploma

Distrct ASHA Block Facilitator (Female)-Any Graduate (Typ. Matathi 30 & English 40,MSCIT)

Specialist

Anesthetist (IPHS) -MD Anesthesia / DA / DNB

ENT Surgeon (NPPCD)-MS ENT / DORL / DNB

Obstetrician (IPHS)-MD/ MS Gyn / DGO / DNB

Pediatrician (IPHS)-MD Paed / DCH / DNB

Radiologist (IPHS)-MD Radiology / DMRD

Surgeon (IPHS)-MS General Surgery / DNB

Physician (IPHS)-MD Medicine / DNB

How to Apply for NHM Beed Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 23 March 2022.